Watch now: MacArthur's Christina Rice is the Macon County Girls Basketball Player of the Year

DECATUR — Entering her junior season, MacArthur girls basketball forward Christina Rice wasn't sure how her season would go.

She spent her sophomore season on junior varsity and saw limited varsity game time, but with three-time Macon County Player of the Year Quincenia Jackson moving on to play basketball at State Fair Community College, Rice knew that the opportunity was there to make a big splash. She had put in the work all summer and was ready to step into the spotlight.

"At the start, I didn't have much confidence because I hadn't played a lot. It was always my goal to play varsity. As the season got rolling and in our first tournament of the season, that was when I felt like this was something that I could do," Rice said. "My confidence definitely improved from there. I was nervous but also very excited."

Although just 5-foot-8, Rice battled with the bigs of the Central State 8 under the basket and averaged 16.5 points and 7.6 rebounds. The Generals had an up-and-down season but righted the ship at playoff time, winning the program's third consecutive Class 3A regional championship.

"All the work was definitely worth it. There were a lot of long days and hard days. Sometimes, I didn't even know if I wanted to do it anymore," Rice said. "Having a big support system with my parents helped me. The reward was amazing. Being able to be a dominant player and get so many awards after, that made it worth it."

Rice earned first-team All-CS8 honors, was selected as an All-State special mention by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and is the Herald & Review Macon County Player of the Year. It is the fourth consecutive year a MacArthur player has won the honor, with Jackson winning the last three awards.

'Bucket after bucket'

MacArthur girls basketball coach Sean Flaherty, this season's Macon County Coach of the Year, could see big things coming for Rice during her summer league play.

"This past summer we saw her making bucket after bucket on the outside drive and the inside move," Flaherty said. "A lot of teams weren't ready for her early on. About halfway through, teams started doubling on her and we had other girls step up their game."

Rice had eight double-doubles with another eight games where she fell just short, recording eight or nine rebounds.

"She is consistent, that is the best way to describe her game. You know you are going to get eight or nine rebounds and 15 points. Every team needs that consistency," Flaherty said. "The future is really bright for her and she is working on her outside game. Her work ethic is second to none and I hope the other players see that."

Proving herself

Although Rice is on the smaller end for forwards at 5-8, she doesn't let that stop her from getting a strong position and grabbing rebounds.

"I don't really think about it. I have always been a really high jumper and I'm also strong," Rice said. "I'm not very tall but you aren't going to overpower me. In my head, if you think you are stronger than me than I have to prove I'm stronger than you and I'm going to get the ball."

Playoff run

The Generals captured their regional title by knocking off No. 1 seed Springfield High, 68-63, avenging two previous losses to the Senators earlier in the season.

"It felt great to win the regional championship. The first two times we played them, they were tough losses," Rice said. "We didn't think we should have lost them both. Those loses were on us and we felt that coming to play hard and be competitive and beating them felt amazing."

In the sectional semifinal, the Generals faced Lincoln at Lincoln, creating an atmosphere that challenged the team. MacArthur controlled the game in the first quarter, but the Railers came back and took control, winning 72-57.

"That was big. It was hard to play against a crowd like that. The crowds aren't normally that loud for us and having those people there was a different experience," Rice. "Playing them was good competition and I think it helps us prepare for next season. A lot of that game, we lost it ourselves. I feel like we could have won that game but things happen. Having that experience will help us the next time it comes around."

Changing roles

Rice hopes to play college ball and the post is unlikely to be in her future at the next level, so she is working to be more comfortable possibly leading an offense from the guard position in the future.

"Since the season ended, I'm definitely keeping the workouts consistent. I haven't stopped because we still have things to do and we have a whole other season to go," Rice said. "I have been focused a lot on my shooting and having the ball a lot more in my hands. I want to improve a lot more on my defense."

After her dominating season, Rice won't be able to sneak up on opponents next year.

"I think my name is out there, so I'm not just going to be able to sit out on the block. I'm going to have to have it in my hands more and have more control over it," Rice said. "I'm excited about it and at the same time, too, it kind of sucks because you don't have the element of surprise. I think I will have the ball a lot more next season and I think I can pull it off."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

