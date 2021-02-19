Watch now: MacArthur's Jabryn Anderson is stepping into the spotlight on a talented Generals team

"I used to play football in eighth grade but when I got to high school I was done. I was too little," Anderson said. "(I am) close with Coach Bryson. He always tells me to play hard. He yells at me a lot but that’s what a coach is supposed to do."

Blending all of MacArthur's talented players into a cohesive group could be a challenge for a first-year coach. The team has found the answer with a focus on defense — the offensive opportunities end up spread out to whoever has the hot hand. Spannaus had a team-high 16 points in the season opener, Bartley had 12 against Glenwood and Qua Smith and Phillips had 19 and 18 points, respectively, against Eisenhower. For Anderson, it is those connections dating back to middle school and before that lead to the unselfish play.

"In the first half (on Tuesday), we didn’t play a lot of defense but the second half we pulled through. Defense is the key. We don’t care about offense. As long as we play defense, we are good," Anderson said. "We play as a team and we all know each other. We play with a lot of chemistry and we just play hard."

