Watch now: MacArthur's Makhi Wright finding his groove plus more takeaways from Decatur's city regional

DECATUR — MacArthur boys basketball center Makhi Wright has come a long way this season.

Wright started the season as essentially a brand new player to the varsity game. The junior didn't play the sport in what would have been a COVID-shorted sophomore season and since he last was focused on basketball, he was seven inches shorter.

Wright was accustomed to playing as a guard, but his 6-6 height now had him under the basketball bumping elbows with the Central State 8's big men.

For Generals head coach Terise Bryson, this season has been all about building Wright's confidence and getting him comfortable under the basket.

"Makhi has gotten a lot better. He is working hard every day in practice. We have been working on him and working on him and working on him and that has translated into the game," Bryson said. "He's only a junior and he can just get better and better from here."

Wright scored 16 points in Wednesday's Class 3A regional semifinal against Eisenhower. As the tallest player on the court, Wright was aggressive to the basket, scoring six points in the first quarter to set MacArthur up nicely in the 79-57 victory.

"My teammates were able to find me when I was open. They told me to stay in the paint and that's what I was able to do," Wright said. "The first time I played in a city game I had nerves, but now it is just about going out and getting the job done."

The MacArthur coaches work with Wright on getting bumped and dinged under the basket and teammate Jabryn Anderson has witnessed Wright's improvement.

"Makhi plays hard and he gets a lot of rebounds," Anderson said. "In the beginning he was kind of nervous and once his confidence got up, he has played way harder. He's a big factor in the games."

Wright will use that training against CS8 rival Springfield Southeast, who the Generals (24-7) face in the regional final on Friday at 7 p.m. at MacArthur. The Generals and Spartans met once in the regular season on Jan. 4 in Springfield, with Springfield winning 63-60.

"I'm way more confident now. All of my coaches have been helping me with my game. I've been putting in extra hours in the gym," Wright said. "I just try to fight through those physical games. I never get any calls. I'm not at the free throw line that much. We do drills and my coaches have helped me get tougher."

Mr. Anderson

Anderson had a game-high 26 points, including 13 points in the third quarter on Wednesday. Anderson's strong scoring skills combined with quick defense gives him the ability to score, steal and score again.

"Jabryn is one of the best guards in the Central State 8. He is the best I've ever played with," Wright said.

As a senior, Anderson missed out on the COVID-canceled postseason last year and picked up his first varsity playoff victory against the Panthers.

"I feel like that with every game that this one could be my last. I always have to play hard like it is my last game," Anderson said. "It is good motivation and it feels good to advance to the finals."

Different defense

The second city game this season was a closer, 66-57, contest and Bryson shifted his defense for the rubber match.

"This time we wanted to do something different. We played zone the whole game instead of man-to-man," Bryson said. "I think they are playing better and we are connecting more. We will see on Friday how it goes and it will be a good test for us."

Panthers seniors

Wednesday's loss ended the Panthers' (11-20) season and was the final game for senior starters Markez Cunningham and Zaryis Jenkins.

Cunningham finished with 13 points and Jenkins scored a team-high 23 points.

Jenkins played strong throughout as the Panthers' key weapon, including scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter in Eisenhower's comeback effort.

Other regional semifinal results CLASS 1A Tuscola 54, Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette 23 Arcola 65, Okaw Valley 57 LSA 71, Catlin Salt Fork 58 Cerro Gordo-Bement 80, Argenta-Oreana 70 St. Teresa 62, Mount Pulaski 59 Effingham St. Anthony 60, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 41 CLASS 2A Teutopolis 68, Shelbyville 36 Warrensburg-Latham 49, Downs Tri-Valley 38 Monticello 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30 Maroa-Forsyth 66, Williamsville 63 Pana 71, Litchfield 51 CLASS 3A Springfield Southeast 66, Charleston 56 Lincoln 53, Urbana 49 Olney Richland County 55, Effingham 47 Springfield Lanphier 63, Mount Zion 60

