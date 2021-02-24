Watch now: MacArthur's Quincenia Jackson has earned her place in the Generals' record books

"I realized that if I want to be better, become better and play at the next level, I've got to learn how to control myself on the court. I can't let my anger or emotions get the best of me," she said.

Jackson has attracted Division I interest, but Williams' death and the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed the recruiting process and Jackson hasn't made a final determination yet as so where she will play next.

Right now she is focused on the challenge this weekend for the Generals. MacArthur (4-0, 4-0 CIC) has won its first four games by an average of 29 points, but that easier schedule changes with games against Springfield High (6-1, 4-0 CS8) and Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-0, 5-0 CS8) back-to-back on Friday and Saturday on the road. Jackson will be handling it as he does: Calm, cool and collected.

"It is going good (this season) but those were sort of the easier teams that we've gotten out of the way. This week is tougher competition with Lanphier, SHG and Springfield High. We have to get ready for that because we have become used to playing easier teams. Sometimes our heads get too big and we think playing these teams is going to be easy when in reality we are going to have to fight for each of these games."

