Watch now: MacArthur's Quincenia Jackson is H&R Macon County Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Jackson finished her short 11-game season with 1,518 career points and she could have been approaching 2,000 points if she had the 20 more games of a typical season.

“I was sad about it with the short season but I was just thankful that we got a season to begin with because I would have hated to end my senior year with no basketball at all,” she said.

Jackson led her Generals team to a 10-1 record and the Central State 8 Tournament championship. The season was dedicated to their late coach Michael "Dubb" Williams, who died in July, and it brought the team together under a single goal.

“The loss of Dubb, not only did it affect us for those couple of months, it still does. Every now and then we have teammates posting about how they miss him. Sometimes I get into my feelings too when I see pictures. It hits hard sometimes that he is really gone,” Jackson said. “It really sucks to lose somebody so close to you, especially a coach. Somebody that you looked up to and that helped you out throughout your basketball career. He made you as successful as you can be and pushed you.”

Assistant coach Sean Flaherty moved into the head coaching position and his coaching this season made him the H&R’s Macon County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

