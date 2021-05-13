Watch now: MacArthur's Sean Flaherty is H&R Macon County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

Flaherty: "We needed outside shooting because we knew Taya is going to drive to the bucket and dish and Q is Q. We needed someone to spread out that defense. Hayley came in and had 26 3-pointers this year. Once she got hot, it made our opponents have to pick their poison on who they were going to guard.

"Lilly is a bulldog diving for lose balls and she is very coachable. After she got used to the speed of the game in the CS8. She was more aggressive and more sure of herself as the season went on."

Q: After losing to Sacred Heart-Griffin 48-32, the team had a dominating 60-40 win in the CS8 championship. What were your emotions in that game?

Flaherty: "I'm not a very emotional person and I saw a picture of me with my arms in the air. I don't even remember really doing that. I didn't give a lot of locker room speeches this year but I gave one in that game. I said 'You never know when your last game is but we know this is it.' I think the girls took that to heart. At halftime we were up big and they said, 'We aren't done.' It was incredible to see.

"I'm so proud of these girls for how much they adapted and how much they had to overcome. It was a season that I wish we could have seen what would have happened in the playoffs."

