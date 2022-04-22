Watch now: MacArthur's Sean Flaherty is the H&R Macon County Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

DECATUR — Even the best-laid plans have to be changed sometimes.

Going into the season, MacArthur girls basketball coach Sean Flaherty foresaw his team as an up and down the court, quick transition team. Flaherty and his assistants, Fred Jackson and Sarah Bell, had the team working on their speed and multiple defensive schemes. But as middle-of-the-season challenges hit the team, Flaherty had to shift gears.

"We had a goal at the start of the year to be a run-and-gun type of team. We were and then injuries and some sicknesses hit and we had to weather the storm. We turned around and revamped things with what we had," Flaherty said. "We turned into a concept basketball team and we would have to adjust to every game.

"That's what was fun about this season — this group was very adaptable. Early on is was go, go, go, and it turned into straight man-to-man and playing half court basketball. It was the most rewarding season I have had as a coach."

Led by Herald & Review Macon County Player of the Year Christina Rice and standout senior guard Amaria Pender, Flaherty's team won 22 games and a regional championship — the program's third consecutive Class 3A regional championship title (there were no IHSA playoffs for the 2020-21 season).

Flaherty is the H&R's Macon County Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season, and its his third overall.

Question: In late December, the team hit a wall and was struggling. How did you keep the team from going completely off the rails?

Flaherty: "We hit that lull in the middle of the season and we lost five of seven games. Then we got hot again and we won eight of our last 10. Basketball is a game of runs — same with the wins and losses. We tried to stay as positive as we could during that tough time. We stepped back and looked and kind of revamped things. At MacArthur, you never know what you are going to get every year and next year could be a totally different system. We aren't like Lincoln and run the same system year-in, year-out. We evaluate and my coaching staff does a great job of that and we put something together."

Q: When it was time for the postseason, how did you feel the team was playing?

Flaherty: "We saw a lot of girls step up for us. Christina was consistent and you knew you were always going to get a double-double out of her. Amaria came out and played some great basketball at the end of the season. We had some of our outside hitters start to hit with Kayla Jackson and Alexis Lawrence, and that started to open things up."

Q: After losing twice to CS8 rival Springfield High, how did it feel to beat them in the regional championship?

Flaherty: "It was a lot of fun to beat Springfield because that was the only team we didn't beat in the conference this year and we got them in the regional. That was very satisfying. They were the No. 1 seed and we were the No. 4 seed. We thought we were going to be No. 2 or 3 and the girls were motivated. It might have been a blessing because it meant we didn't have to play Rochester, who was playing hot basketball at the time."

Q: In the sectional semifinal, you had to play Lincoln at their house. What was that experience like?

Flaherty: "I think they can take something from that game. That was about as big an atmosphere as a girls basketball game can get. It doesn't get more intense as that. We played one bad quarter and those other three, we were even with them. If we played them on a neutral court, who knows would could happen."

Q: Amaria Pender is one of six seniors graduating this year (along with Alexis Lawrence, Kayla Jackson, Lilly Null, Aaliyah Jackson and Marlizabeth Smith). What are your thoughts on Amaria's season and that senior group?

Flaherty: "Early on it took Amaria a little while to get going. We had Taya Davis in that role the last two seasons and so she wasn't the point guard before. It took her a little bit to get comfortable and she started to make plays to the bucket and became more of a leader. You could really see it at the end of the year. It was good to have her senior leadership — she and Kayla and Lilly have been through some wars. They were in the CS8 title game against Sacred Heart-Griffin. You knew they weren't going to collapse under the pressure. Next season, we are going to be on the younger side but I think we have some special athletes coming up. We have Zahria Gibbs coming back as a senior and Mekiayah Flinn who can shoot from the outside, then Christina is back. We will need some younger girls to step up for us."

