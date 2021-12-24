Watch now: Mattoon's Mallory Ramage breaks records and 3 more things to know about the Green Wave

MATTOON — For a group of talented players, the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season will have an impact on the record books for several more years.

Players lost as many as 20 games last season during the shorter late-winter season, pushing some school records out of reach and delaying the breaking of others.

For Mattoon's Mallory Ramage, her quest to become the Green Wave's all-time girls scoring leader was pushed to this season when she broke Jody Saunders' previous scoring record on Dec. 10. Although the senior is now well on her way to 2,000 points, she has moved on to larger goals for the remainder of her high school career.

"The record meant a lot and I couldn't have done it without my teammates and my friends and family. I have been working for it for a long time," Ramage said. "Now, I'm focusing more on playing with the team together. I'm not going to go out and shoot the ball a bunch just to get more points. I want to play as a team and win as a team.

"We are really working for the conference title and we have a goals list for the team — regional champions and getting to sectionals. I'm really excited and working for it."

Behind Ramage's dominating play and support from fellow seniors Faith Niebrugge and Chloe Pruitt, the Green Wave have found the right recipe for a great start to their season with a 10-1, 4-0 Apollo record.

"I feel like we are doing great this season. Our practices are really tough and I think that is what makes us better in the games," Ramage said. "I am so happy we get to play a full season this year and we are going to go all out this year."

Ramage, the Herald & Review's Area Player of the Year in the 2019-20 season, lights up the scoreboard even when defenses zero in on her throughout a game.

"Mallory is having a tremendous years for us. She has put in a lot of work and a lot of hours to get where she is," Mattoon head coach Amanda Aydt said. "She knows the game and what needs to be done. She is our floor general out there and she knows when to push the ball and get baskets in transition. She gets it done on the defensive side, too, with steals and deflections. She does everything."

Those skills brought Ramage Division I offers and she is heading to Loyola Chicago next season to play for the Ramblers.

"I really like (head coach Kate Achter) and our conversations are so fun. I love the way that the coaching staff is and the other girls on the team," Ramage said. "It is a great basketball program and that's why I chose it. I'm excited to get there and start working when I'm headed there in June."

Developing rivalry

The Green Wave are focused on the Apollo Conference title and battling rival Lincoln (13-2, 4-1 Apollo). Thanks to tournament play scheduling, Mattoon has already played the Railsplitters three times this season and will play a fourth time on Jan. 14 at Lincoln.

Mattoon was able to limit Class 3A first-team All-State selection Kloe Froebe and her teammates in winning two of the three matchups. In the last meeting on Dec. 3, Ramage finished with 30 points and Froebe had 28.

"Lincoln is a really good team and we just worked together the best that we could to stop them. Obviously, Kloe is really good and we had to figure out a way to stop her too," Ramage said. "Sometimes we guard each other and sometimes Faith guards her and she does a very good job guarding her. I'm excited to play them again."

Niebrugge was up to that defensive challenge and isn't afraid to pick up the scoring slack on a slow night for Ramage.

"It is really hard to not pick up a foul because Kloe is so fast and just a really good player. I think we did really well defending against her and her whole team," Niebrugge said.

Team chemistry

Niebrugge, Mattoon's point guard, gets the ball where it needs to go and Pruitt provides a strong precesses down low for the Green Wave.

"Faith is having an excellent year for us. In the last game (against Marshall), she had 14 assists which is just as good as 28 points so she knows where to find the open person. Defensively, she will dive for loose balls and she will do anything to get the ball," Aydt said. "Chloe is looking to shoot more and she is getting stronger at finishing down low. She can hit that 15-foot shot and the 3. Her presence in the middle makes it tough for opponents to score."

Up next

The Green Wave return to action on Monday, hosting the 42nd Annual Mattoon Tournament through Wednesday. Effingham St. Anthony, Altamont, Galesburg and Olney are in Pool A and Mattoon, Breese Central, Decatur Eisenhower and Mahomet-Seymour are in Pool B. Mattoon opens up against Eisenhower on Monday at 11:30 a.m. and plays Central at 6 p.m.

"This is our court and our territory and we have to make sure that no one else can beat us on our home court," Niebrugge said.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

