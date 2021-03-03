Watch now: Meridian boys basketball wins first Central Illinois Conference title in program history

"I've talked with the boys about figuring out they have to play 32 minutes throughout the game. To be honest, I think they battled for 32 minutes last night," Houser said. "It was a very hard-fought physical game on both sides. It was a game our boys were very eager to win. We were lucky enough to come out on top."

The Hawks (10-2) beat Clinton on Tueseay to improve to 7-0 and clinch the CIC title. It was Merdian's first boys basketball conference title since the creation of the conference in 2014.

"Winning our first CIC conference title is a big accomplishment for our boys," Houser said. "We talked about that last night. It's too bad that we don't have a postseason this year just to see what these boys could do."

The improvement from last year's (19-15, 6-3 CIC) team has been profound and all the more impressive with the limited practice team the group had before the season tipped off in early February.

"I told them this summer was going to be like old-school basketball where coaches didn't have contact and kids had to get out to the parks and play," Hauser said. "They did that and I was super proud of them. They stayed in touch through text messages and getting everyone together. They have improved quite a bit from last year. I knew what they could do and they've got a long way they can go still."

