Watch now: Meridian boys basketball wins first Central Illinois Conference title in program history

MACON — As the Meridian boy's basketball team prepared to play Central Illinois Conference rival Tuscola on Monday, the goal was simple for Hawks junior Graham Meisenhelter.
"We needed to stop Jalen Quinn," Meisenhelter said.
No matter what Meridian tried on Monday, that goal turned out to be an impossibility. Tuscola's standout junior scored 37 points, including four 3-pointers, but the Hawks weathered the storm to win 66-60.
"After (Jalen) had 17 in the first half, at halftime I told all the players that it looked like he was going to get his, so we had to limit everybody else," Meridian head coach Shannon Houser said.
The shift in defensive focus worked and no other Warriors player reached double digit scoring. Grant Hardwick led the other Tuscola scoring with seven points.
"I've talked with the boys about figuring out they have to play 32 minutes throughout the game. To be honest, I think they battled for 32 minutes last night," Houser said. "It was a very hard-fought physical game on both sides. It was a game our boys were very eager to win. We were lucky enough to come out on top."
The Hawks (10-2) beat Clinton on Tueseay to improve to 7-0 and clinch the CIC title. It was Merdian's first boys basketball conference title since the creation of the conference in 2014.
"Winning our first CIC conference title is a big accomplishment for our boys," Houser said. "We talked about that last night. It's too bad that we don't have a postseason this year just to see what these boys could do."
The improvement from last year's (19-15, 6-3 CIC) team has been profound and all the more impressive with the limited practice team the group had before the season tipped off in early February.
"I told them this summer was going to be like old-school basketball where coaches didn't have contact and kids had to get out to the parks and play," Hauser said. "They did that and I was super proud of them. They stayed in touch through text messages and getting everyone together. They have improved quite a bit from last year. I knew what they could do and they've got a long way they can go still."
Graham Meisenhelter and key contributors Grant Meisenhelter (his brother), Drew Hurelbrink, Riley Day and Lucas Clapp are all juniors. Their basketball history goes back nearly a decade.
"We have been playing ever since we were in YMCA basketball together. I think we play really strong team ball. There is a chemistry from playing for years," Graham Meisenhelter said. "I think we stayed in shape. We were practicing throughout the summer at parks and gyms, so we were always playing."
Graham Meisenhelter led the Hawks with 22 against Tuscola, followed by Day with 13 and Hurelbrink with 12. Eight players got on the board for Meridian, which speaks to its depth.
"(Sophomore) Roy Ralston came off the bench and played well and had four points. (Sophomore) Brett Brown came in in the first half and scored a couple points and got a couple key rebounds and key steals," Houser said. "I say we are a young team but these sophomores continue to grow at the varsity level. To me, it is exciting for me to see them grow into their roles on this team. It is going to make us that much better of a basketball team."
Hurelbrink finished with 18 rebounds, giving him a double-double on Monday.
"I tell him all the time that he could shoot the 3 but his home and his feeding is going to be down low," Houser said. "Once he does that, then he can pop outside and people don't want to guard him out there. He's a big but he can shoot the ball from out there."
Hurelbrink, who is also Meridian's quarterback, likes playing opposite of Graham Meisenhelter as the Hawks two big guns.
"It's great having (Graham) on the floor because you can get him the ball whenever and he will score or do anything with it. He can distribute it well," Hurelbrink said. "I think our strength is our defense. We can talk really well on defense and we play really hard. If shots aren't going in, our defense can get us out of it."
Football practice begins Wednesday and Houser, with no state series playoffs to prepare for and a CIC conference title possibly sewn up, will share his players' practice time. Hurelbrink sees a similar improvement from the Hawks on the football field as they have had on the basketball court.
"I'm excited (for football). Sitting inside for 10 months and then we get to come out and play all three sports (basketball, football and track) kind of at the same time," Hurelbrink said. "It is going to be tough to go from one sport and transitioning right into the next with any down time. I think we are going to look better than we have in the past. We have all been playing varsity for three years now. I think it is our time now."
