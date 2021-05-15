Watch now: Meridian's Graham Meisenhelter is H&R Macon County Boys Basketball Player of the Year

MACON — These days, Meridian standout football and basketball player Graham Meisenhelter has traded the hardwood and the gridiron for the pleasant serenity of a bass fishing lake.
Meisenhelter hits the lake for the Hawks' bass fishing team and the only one that could possibly tackle him is his twin brother Grant, who is Graham's fishing partner.
Meisenhelter is still dusting off the dirt from playing running back for Meridian in the short spring football season but the memories of his successes on the basketball court are still fresh in his mind.
"I really didn't think we were going to have a football or basketball season so I'm just glad we got to play, no matter how many games we had," he said. "We definitely had high expectations for the basketball season. The only thing we could look forward to was a conference championship and we accomplished it."
At guard, Meisenhelter averaged a double-double for the Hawks last season with 21.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He added 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game as the Hawks finished 15-3 and an undefeated 7-0 in Central Illinois Conference play. The conference championship was the first in program history since the conference's creation, making Meisenhelter the Herald & Review's Macon County Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
"Graham is a true competitor and he does a great job all the way around. I talk about that all the time, if you don't do it in the classroom, you aren't going to do it out on the floor," Meridian basketball coach Shannon Hauser said. "On the floor, at times we do lean on him and he always takes that responsibility and does a great job."
Meisenhelter, along with teammates Drew Hurelbrink (13.9 points per game), Grant Meisenhelter (12.3 points), and Riley Day (10.8 points) are all juniors and have been teammates in one sport or another their entire lives. When COVID-19 ended the possibility of school-led practices last year, they continued having them on their own.
"We are all friends and I think that plays a big role. We practiced both football and basketball together," Graham Meisenhelter said. "Coach Hauser pushed us to be the best we could be. He knew it was all on us. He would throw in a few tips now and then but everything happened on the court."
When the season began, Meisenhelter was always bugging Hauser to open the gym for another shoot-around session.
"Graham has worked harder on this game than anyone one else. That is what makes a good ball player," Hauser said. "As a junior coming back for next year, he's going to have a lot of pressure on him but his teammates were one of the big reasons he had his success. He's a competitor and if you put something in front of him, he's going to do his darndest to reach that."
Tuscola junior Jalen Quinn, the H&R's Area Player of the Year, will do battle again next season for the CIC title and Quinn has much respect for Meisenhelter.
"I remember playing against him when we were both freshmen. He's a really good player and super competitive," Quinn said. "Every time we go against each other on the floor we know we are trying to get the best of each other. I give all credit to him and I know he is a super good player and I know he works hard. I love competing against him when I get a chance to."
Meridian scheduled as many games as possible in the short season and faced off against atypical larger opponents to test themselves.
"I would say his best game of the year was when we played Teutopolis or St. Anthony," Hauser said. "Those are two teams that we normally wouldn't play and because of COVID we reached out and played some teams that we wouldn't have regularly played. We did that looking into next year. Let's play some of these teams and see where we are really at."
Meisenhelter scored a season-high 34 points on 10-for-11 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds in the 73-65 win over the Bulldogs. Although the Hawks lost to the Class 2A Teutopolis, Meisenhelter had another big game with 29 points and seven rebounds. Keeping pace with the Wooden Shoes was a top moment in the season for Meisenhelter.
"When we played T-Town later in the year, that was a game where we were playing with them all the way through the first half. It kind of hit me there, that we were pretty good. Everyone was on and we were all playing together," Meisenhelter said.
Meridian won't be able to surprise anyone next season when they go for a CIC title repeat and Meisenhelter hopes large crowds can fill Meridian's gym to watch it happen.
"I think it definitely will be packed on both sides of gym. I really can't imagine what it will be like next year. I hope it will be packed, that will be awesome," he said. "Next season, I think it is going to be really big. We have all that talent bag and we have a deep bench who are talented and can play too."
