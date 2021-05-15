Watch now: Meridian's Graham Meisenhelter is H&R Macon County Boys Basketball Player of the Year

"Graham is a true competitor and he does a great job all the way around. I talk about that all the time, if you don't do it in the classroom, you aren't going to do it out on the floor," Meridian basketball coach Shannon Hauser said. "On the floor, at times we do lean on him and he always takes that responsibility and does a great job."

Meisenhelter, along with teammates Drew Hurelbrink (13.9 points per game), Grant Meisenhelter (12.3 points), and Riley Day (10.8 points) are all juniors and have been teammates in one sport or another their entire lives. When COVID-19 ended the possibility of school-led practices last year, they continued having them on their own.

"We are all friends and I think that plays a big role. We practiced both football and basketball together," Graham Meisenhelter said. "Coach Hauser pushed us to be the best we could be. He knew it was all on us. He would throw in a few tips now and then but everything happened on the court."

When the season began, Meisenhelter was always bugging Hauser to open the gym for another shoot-around session.