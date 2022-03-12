Watch now: Monticello falls to Nashville by a point in the Class 2A state championship game

CHAMPAIGN — Every shot mattered for Monticello on Saturday.

As both Monticello and Nashville were running slow and deliberate offenses in their Class 2A state boys basketball championship game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, every possession was critical.

On Thursday, the Sages set a state record for highest shooting percentage by a team in the four-class tournament format, going 17-for-25 (68%) in their victory over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

Monticello's accuracy put the game out of reach but after Saturday's tip off against the Hornets, the shots weren't falling. Monticello shot a dismal 3-for-16 (18.8%) in the first half and the low-scoring affair came down to a final shot in the last seconds.

Down one, 32-31, with 21.1 seconds remaining, the Sages final scoring attempt was blocked by Nashville's Saxton Hoepker, giving the Hornets the Class 2A championship, their first boys basketball title in 44 years.

"(On the final play), we knew they were going to pressure and we knew the rim would be open," Monticello head coach Kevin Roy said. "Our rule is that if you have a layup, take it. We made some great passes and some great reads. Sometimes it bounces your way and sometimes it doesn't."

Despite the tough shooting, Monticello had a 7-6 lead after one quarter and led by one, 11-10, at the break.

A 3-pointer by Tanner Buehnerkemper was Monticello's lone offensive highlight in the first quarter and the Sages began the second quarter with a two-minute long possession.

Monticello's Dylan Ginalick scored eight of the Sages' 11 first-half points, including going 4-for-5 from the free throw line.

"I think for the most part we executed well. I give Nashville credit, too. Defensively, they are one of the best teams we have played all year," Monticello's Ben Cresap said. "We didn't have some bounces go our way and that is what is beautiful about the game of basketball. Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn't."

Nashville came out hot and more aggressive in the second half, taking a 17-13 lead. The Sages responded and Ginalick hit a 3-poiner with 1:41 left in the quarter to put Monticello up 21-19. Trevor Fox hit a jumper at the third quarter buzzer to put the Sages up 25-21 going into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Sages center Joey Sprinkle scored his first points of the game to make it 29-25 with 4:12 left. He quickly followed it with another basket to give the Sages their largest lead of the game, 31-25.

They would prove to be Monticello's final points of the game as Nashville finished the game on a 7-0 run and the Sages were scoreless in the last 2:40.

"Credit to Monticello and Coach Roy, they have a great program. I feel like we stole one there. We got enough rebounds and a partially blocked shot at the end to get the win," Nashville head coach Patrick Weathers said. "Monticello had a tremendous game plan and they were a tough team to prepare for. They share the ball so well and they run a great motion offense."

Although it came down to a single shot in the title game, the Sages season was so much more than that for the five starting seniors.

"One shot doesn't define me and one shot doesn't define us. One shot doesn't define the season," Buehnerkemper said. "We have got to keep our heads up high and we did a great job this season."

Ginalick had a team-high 11 points and Cresap had eight. Trevor Fox scored five and Buehnerkemper had three points and 10 rebounds. Sprinkle finished with four points and five rebounds.

"It has been an incredible dream this season. These guys are first class all the way. On the court, off the court, everything that they do. Today was just a game but more importantly these guys will go on and it will be a great memory for them," Roy said. "If you told me we were going to win 30 games this season and go to the state championship, I would have laughed at you. We weren't on the radar of anyone in the preseason. They worked every single day and they are some of the highest basketball IQ guys I have had come through the program."

Nashville's Kolten Gajewski had a double-double, scoring a game-high 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, nine of which were offensive. Isaac Turner added six points and four rebounds for the Hornets. Nashville won the rebound battle 26-18.

For Sprinkle, who is continuing his athletic career at St. Ambrose University in football, he hopes this year's team can inspire future players.

"It all started during football season, there were a bunch of kids coming up and I just tried to be a great role model because that's what I had," Sprinkle said. "Our seventh grade year, the first (Monticello) team went to state and we looked up to those guys. That is how I see our team, that we want to be good role models and look out for those guys."

The Sages (33-4) finish their season as the highest finishing group in program history, besting the fourth-place finish in 2016-17.

"It is a thing that is getting us through this loss right now," Sprinkle said. "It is tough right now because we obviously wanted to win but just getting to think that we are the best team in Monticello history is just an amazing accomplishment."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.