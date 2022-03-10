Watch now: Monticello reaches Class 2A boys basketball finals for first time in program history

CHAMPAIGN — The Monticello boys basketball team is headed for its first trip to the state championship game in program history after defeating Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 54-38, on Thursday in the Class 2A state semifinal at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

The Sages will next face the winner of Thursday's other 2A semifinal between Chicago DePaul College Prep and Nashville in the state championship on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the State Farm Center.

While Monticello enjoyed a short drive to the State Farm Center, Rockridge, located near the Iowa border southeast of Davenport, had a three-hour road trip to get to Champaign.

Rockridge came out ice cold, not scoring until 2:40 was left in the first quarter and that single bucket was its only points in the opening quarter. The Rockets were 1-for-6 in the first eight minutes.

Monticello's Trevor Fox was left alone in the corner and connected on a 3-pointer to open the scoring. Joey Sprinkle added four points and Dylan Gynalick's drive to the basket beat the buzzer as Monticello led by eight, 10-2, at the end of the first quarter.

In the second, Sprinkle added to his seven first half points and Fox hit another 3-pointer to go up by 10, 16-6, with 1:53 remaining in the first half.

"They were a very good defensive team that first half and good buckets were hard to come by," Monticello head coach Kevin Roy said. "But once we were able to get the lead and they came out and pressured, that opened things up on the floor for us and we were able to get to the rim more. It created some great opportunities for Joey around the basket as well.

During their possessions, the Sages would keep the ball for well over a minute each time, passing around the 3-point line again and again. This limited the Rockets' opportunities to come back, trailing 16-8 at the halftime break. The Sages took advantage with a 60% shooting percentage (6-for-10) and 50% from 3 (2-for-4).

All season, the Rockets were led in scoring by senior Nate Henry with 17.7 per game but Henry was limited to just two points in the first half.

The offensive scoring pace did not get more frantic in the second half — Monticello led 22-12 halfway through the third quarter.

The Sages' Ben Cresap hit a 3-pointer with three minutes remaining in the third to go up 25-14 and Triston Foran hit a quarter-ending buzzer beater to give the Sages their biggest lead of the game to that point, 32-19, heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Monticello extended its lead to 20 points, 46-26, with 4:25 remaining and went on to win by 16.

The Rockets were led by a game-high 18 points from Landon Bull and 13 points from Henry.

Monticello was led by Sprinkle with 17 points, two rebounds and two steals. Cresap had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Fox also scored 12 points and Ginalick added 10.

"We wanted to approach this game just as we have every other game. We take great pride in our defense and we show great patience on offense," Roy said. "We share the ball and I think we have the highest IQ basketball players on the court and they do a great job of reading and reacting."

This season's Sages (33-3) are the most successful in program history with an at least a second-place finish. The Sages previously made it to the Class 2A state tournament in 2016-17, finishing fourth.

