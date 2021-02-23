Watch now: No. 10 MacArthur girls overpower Springfield Lanphier behind 26 points, 17 rebounds from Quincenia Jackson

"I feel like we started exactly like how we started against them at sectionals. They were overwhelmed by the game and I told them all the time that we need to calm down," Jackson said. "When we play teams from Springfield, for some reason, everyone just gets overhyped and we try to do too much.

Jackson's own stat line was a surprise to her following the game.

"I didn't realize that. I did OK but I think I could have done better," she said. "My rebounding was better but I missed a couple bunny shots that I should have made. All around, I think I didn't do too bad tonight."

The Generals have been dominating their first four games and have won each by 14 or more points. Jackson is concerned that they have been challenged yet.

"SHG is going to be harder than Lanphier and Springfield High is too. After playing easier teams, you start to get used to it and you don't have a feel for what the next game will be like. We have to know when a team is coming in hard at you," Jackson said.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

