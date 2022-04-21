Watch now: Pana's Brent McKinney is the H&R's Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

PANA — When Brent McKinney took over the Pana girls basketball head coaching duties, he knew the team was talented but had no idea where the road ahead would lead.

McKinney, a former head coach at Olney who led the Tigers to the state tournament in 2008-09, joined former head coach Jason Storm's staff as an assistant, and when Storm stepped down before the shortened COVID season in early 2021, McKinney stepped in.

"When I came to Pana as an assistant coach, I just wanted to help out with whatever. Pana has always had a good history of being successful, and not just in basketball, and that was intriguing to me," McKinney said. "The situation came up and it was in the cards that everything just sort of worked out."

The Panthers were 14-2 in that shortened season but missed out on a playoff opportunity, putting the pressure on a strong group of seniors — Jillian Hamilton, Rachel Holthaus, Lainey Hicks and Ellie Kuhn — to make the most of their senior seasons.

"They were a group of juniors and when I took over, they could have had a 'Who are you?' type of attitude but they knew what their goal was," McKinney said. "They trusted me to potentially get them to that level. It was a pretty good fit."

Led by Hamilton, the H&R's Area Player of the Year, the Panthers responded with a 36-2 record as the team made the program's third trip to the Class 2A state tournament in program history, ultimately finishing in third place.

Over McKinney's first two seasons, the Panthers have been 50-4, making him the H&R Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. This is McKinney's second time winning the award, also winning in 2008-09.

Question: Talking with Hamilton, she was confident about the team's chances to get to state. How did you feel at the start of the season?

McKinney: "I probably wasn't as confident but I'm a one-game-at-a-time type of guy. Things fell into place perfectly. They had spent so much time together over the last eight to 10 years, and we had some younger kids coming up to help out. I wasn't 100% surprised, but you needed some things to go your way. It was definitely an enjoyable ride."

Q: Was there a game that got you thinking state was a real possibility?

McKinney: "One of the games that we had late in the year that we really came out was the St. Joseph game (a 66-32 win on Jan. 29). They went on to the sectional finals and that night and we came out and hammered them. It was a running clock and at that point is when it really caught my eye. If we stay healthy and stay out of foul trouble, this team can make a run."

Q: Another big win was a 39-38 overtime win against Teutopolis. How big was that victory?

McKinney: "That was one of the first games that made us go through that wall. I don't think Pana had beaten Teutopolis in about 10 years or so. It was one of those knocking the door down wins and telling us that we can do this. That was potentially a sectional final type of matchup. That was the first game that gave us that confidence."

Q: The team fell in the state semifinals to eventual state champions Quincey Notre Dame. You had to then play for third place (beating Minonk Fieldcrest 49-45) a few hours later. How did you get the team back on track?

McKinney: "We hadn't lost a whole lot this year. They had that goal to win state so there was the emotional part of realizing it wasn't going to happen and then having to turn around and play four hours later. It was a challenge. We tried to tell them that only two teams get to end their season on a win. They went out and it was a tribute to them that they loved to play the game. They were up to the challenge."

Q: How did the Pana community support the team during the run?

McKinney: "It was just special. I step back and I can't believe some of the stuff that happened. We received so much community support. We had fireworks when we came back into town. The fire trucks were on Main Street. It is a thing that I will cherish forever and I know the girls will, too. This whole experience for the team being queens in this town for three weeks is pretty special."

Q: Next season, you lose that strong senior group but have Anna Beyers, Chloe Ashcraft and Aryn Alde coming back who had significant minutes last season. What's the outlook?

McKinney: "That's the great thing about high school sports — each team gets its own identity. We are losing a great group of girls and there are some pieces coming back. We had three that had a pretty good experience with court time and will be counted to step up and be asked to do more."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

