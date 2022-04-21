Watch now: Pana's Jillian Hamilton is the H&R's Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year

PANA — It was the low point of the season.

The Pana girls basketball team had just lost to Quincy Notre Dame in the Class 2A state semifinal at Redbird Arena in Normal. It was just the second loss for the team all season and they were facing the realization that a state championship wasn't in their future.

"After that game, there were people crying and I'll admit that I was crying. It was so emotional that we weren't going to win state," Pana forward Jillian Hamilton said.

In previous seasons, the team would be able to regroup and play for third place the following day, but with the girls tournament playing 1A-4A in the same weekend for the first time this year, that third-place game would come in just a few hours that very night.

The team went to get some food and faced a long wait to get seated and an even longer one to finally get their food. It gave the team a chance to process that first game and prepare for their final game of the season.

"We sat there for a little bit and when we got to the table, we had to wait. We all just talked. We all knew we had to get focused because we didn't want to end on a loss," Hamilton said. "We got together and got back focused."

Pana returned to Redbird and defeated Minonk Fieldcrest 49-45 to end the season on a winning note and bring home a third-place trophy.

"Just the feeling of being able to step on that (Redbird Arena) floor gets the adrenaline going," Hamilton said. "Just the surroundings and our community yelling as soon as we got out on the court with all the bright lights. It was breathtaking."

Hamilton, as a senior, led the Panthers in points per game (17.7), rebounds (6.8) and steals (3.7) and earned first-team All-State honors in Class 2A. She's the H&R's Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Two-way threat

Hamilton is also a standout volleyball player and was named the H&R Area Volleyball Player of the Year during her sophomore season.

Her senior volleyball campaign was another successful one as she was H&R First Team All-Area and an All-State honorable mention pick by recording 295 kills, 278 digs and 61 blocks.

"Growing up, it was mainly basketball for me and I didn't start playing volleyball until seventh grade," Hamilton said. "Once I touched a volleyball, I knew that was something I wanted to do."

Hamilton will have the unique opportunity to continue to compete in both sports at Southwestern Illinois College next year.

"It is going to be a big challenge for me, especially since the sports overlap," Hamilton said. "The coaches are supporting me through and I think that will make it a lot easier.

"I'm going to start going there in June to start volleyball and basketball will have some open gyms and shoot arounds. It will be a pretty busy summer for me."

Team connection

In games when Hamilton was double-teamed or just having a cold shooting performance, the other starting four Panthers — senior forward Lainey Hicks, senior point guard Rachel Holthaus, senior guard Ellie Kuhn and junior guard Anna Beyers — were capable of picking up the slack and giving some honest feedback in practice.

"We are all super close to each other. That is how Rachel and I work. She knows where I am at and so does Anna," Hamilton said. "We can tell each other straight up on how we need to get better and what we need to do to get better as a team. It is the best thing that you can have as a team, to be honest with each other."

'One of the best'

Pana head coach Brent McKinney is the H&R's Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year and guided the Panthers to a 50-4 record over his first two seasons as head coach. Hamilton was a large part of that success and McKinney could count on her to make everyone better on the court.

"She is one of the best I have ever coached and one of the most athletic players. I'm looking forward to watching her play at the next level and continue to get better and better at both sports," McKinney said. "She was our leader on the floor and when she is playing well, it brings everyone up a notch. She has that ability that everyone gravitates toward her and when she is going crazy knocking down shots, everyone follows with her."

Hamilton said she respects McKinney's ability to get the best out of his players.

"He likes to push us. He is able to push us to the point that we can get better. He focuses on us one person at a time to get us to where we need to go," Hamilton said. "He's a great coach and stepping into that (head coach) role all of a sudden — that was a lot to fill and he did a great job the last two years."

'Carry it with me'

Pana got to play its super-sectional matchup against Carterville at Vandalia High School, functionally making it a home game with the short 30-minute drive. The rambunctious fans clad in orange came filled the gym to see their team qualify for the state tournament. When the Panthers returned from Redbird Arena after finishing third at state, they were greeted with fireworks, firetrucks and fans lining the streets.

"Looking back at it, it was an exciting experience and I'm glad to experience it as a high schooler before I go off to college," Hamilton said. "Not many people get to do that. It is something that I will carry with me the rest of my life that I did with my teammates. Knowing that was the last time that I will be with all of them, it is an emotional ride."

