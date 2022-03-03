Watch now: Pana's winning streak stopped at 31 by Quincy Notre Dame in Class 1A state semifinals

NORMAL — Pana girls basketball's 31-game winning streak came to an end Thursday in the Class 1A state tournament semifinal against Quincy Notre Dame at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Notre Dame was hitting its shots and Pana wasn't able to get any scoring momentum going, and the Raiders advanced to the state championship game with a 56-44 victory over the Panthers.

"We didn't really know if we were going to have a postseason this year I'm glad that these girls got the chance to play at state," Pana head coach Brent McKinney said. "I'm so proud of these girls. This loss stings, there is no doubt about it and we had high hopes of making the championship game. It didn't happen but I'm so happy for these kids to have this opportunity and this experience."

The Raiders (29-3) made a statement quickly, hitting four-of-six 3-point attempts in the first quarter to move ahead of the Panthers 16-7 after the first period. Pana was cold, shooting 2-for-9 from the field, including 1-for-6 from behind the arc.

A key goal for the Panthers was limiting Notre Dame all-state guard Abbey Schreacke, who was averaging 25.2 points.

"I thought this was a hard-fought game on both fronts and our game plan was to make it as difficult as we could all the time when they tried to get Abbie to the block," McKinney said. "We focused on not letting her have as many touches as we could and I thought we did a good job of that. We held her about halfway to her season average (13 points) tonight and I thought we did a fantastic job on that."

Pana's (35-2) shooting woes continued in the second quarter but its defense kept them within striking distance. The Panthers had six steals (finishing with 12) while shooting 9-for-24 in the first half.

The Panthers were able to cut Quincy's lead to one, 24-23, with 1:02 remaining in the second quarter, but at the halftime buzzer Schreacke hit a 3-pointer to give the Raiders a 29-23 lead at the break.

Notre Dame extended its lead to 39-27 with 2:47 left in third quarter and led by 11 points, 44-33, going into the fourth quarter.

With five minutes remaining, the Raiders led 50-36 and continued to pour on the pressure, going to win by 12.

Schreacke finished one assist short of a triple-double with 13 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. Blair Eftink scored 18 points, including three 3-pointers for the Raiders.

Pana all-stater Jilllian Hamilton was limited to 11 points and Anna Beyers also added 11. Lainey Hicks had 10 points and Elle Kuhn had nine points and five steals.

Pana won the rebounding battle 34-30 with Beyers grabbing eight rebounds while Hamilton and Rachel Holthaus each had seven.

"It was very exciting to get to this point and the atmosphere was a lot different than what we were used to but I think we got used to it pretty quick," Hamilton said.

Even with the loss, Pana was ready to play again for third place on Thursday night.

"I feel like to play a second game in one day, this first game we used all of our energy," Hamilton said. "But I feel like once we get going again and we rest a little bit, I feel like we can play just as hard."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.