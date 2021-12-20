Watch now: Players, coaches, friends honor LSA's Tom Saunches

DECATUR — While LSA boys basketball coach Tom Saunches was coaching the Lions against Sullivan on Friday, he could have sworn he saw his son, Michael Saunches, in the stands.

But that didn't make sense, Saunches thought, since Michael would be busy as assistant coach for Normal West's boys basketball team at the time.

Saunches' attention went back to the game, which LSA won 50-29 against Sullivan to improve to 8-2. After the win, which was career victory No. 943 over more than 50 years of coaching in many different sports, Saunches started seeing more familiar faces than would typically be there on a Friday night.

Michael, it turned out, was there, along with daughter Nichole and several former assistant coaches, players and friends. LSA athletic director Kurt Younghouse got on the microphone and shared what nearly everyone in attendance knew, minus one — that the evening was all about the remarkable career of Tom Saunches.

"I'm so blessed — I had no idea when I came to Macon High School in 1971 where this journey was going to go," Saunches said. "I really just wanted to teach. I really hadn't thought too much about coaching back then."

A video presentation of photos from Saunches' decades of coaching was followed by colleagues and former players sharing their memories of Saunches. A video message from Atlanta Braves manager and World Series champion Brian Snitker concluded the evening.

"I wish I could have been here tonight to celebrate your career and everything that you meant to us guys and what you have meant to me in my life and my career," Snitker said. "You are the man that taught me how to do everything right. I could never say enough good things. You have been a friend, a mentor, a teacher and a coach. In my career and my life, I don't know that I can look at anybody and feel the fondness and love and everything you have meant to me in my life."

When they met, Saunches was a young teacher at Macon and a former minor league baseball prospect and Snitker was a student who would go on to join the Braves organization and move his way up over 40 years to lead the team.

"We met and he was gong to be the catcher next season and I was a former catcher. Most of the teachers were between 30 and 50 years old, and I was 22, so it was natural that we kind of grew up together," Saunches said. "We texted two or three times during the World Series. He's the best guy around and it doesn't surprise me when you hear other major leaguers say they will do anything for him."

After Friday's game was over, Younghouse asked everyone who had been influenced or touched by Saunches' coaching or teaching to come and form a circle on the court. The circle eventually reached the entire perimeter of the court, something Michael Saunches wasn't surprised to see.

"As a teacher and coach myself, sometimes you get lost in the day-to-day and you don't know if you are making a difference when you are trying to," Michael said. "For him to look up and see the number of people he has touched in this time period, it is special for me to see it as well.

"He has done such a good job of coaching my entire life. I grew up on a baseball field and on a basketball floor. He's been a coach and he's been a father figure to so many people. That never kept him from being a great father to me. I was blessed to be able to share him all these people and I consider it an honor."

Both father and son had minor league baseball careers — Tom in the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization and Michael with the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals — and when Michael was going to be picked in the MLB Draft, he looked up his father's stats.

"I didn't get to see him as an athlete but one day during my baseball career, I looked up some comparison games to think, 'Oh, I might have been better than him,'" Michael Saunches said. "Where he got drafted (14th round), it turned out he was a lot better than I was. He had skills as a hitter and being able to throw well into his 50s — I knew he was extremely capable. He's not the biggest guy around but he's a pretty intense person to compete at the levels that he did."

One person unable to attend Friday's event was Saunches' wife Renee, who is battling cancer. She was there in spirit, Saunches said, and the support she provides him is tremendous.

"In 1989, we were 18-1 at Argenta. I knew we had the best Class A pitcher in the state and after dinner my wife said to me, 'You don't seem to be enjoying this season,'" Tom Saunches said. "I said that I was afraid that I was the only one that can beat us.

"She said that she had the answer and that it was, 'I was good enough.' I needed to turn it over to the Lord and get out of the way. She was right — there are times that I don't say a silent prayer before the game and it gets away from me."

Saunches has no plans on retiring from coaching and teaching in the near future and he will have a place at LSA until he decides differently.

"Tom is a teacher first and he is able to help students be self-reflective and get to know yourself better," Younghouse said. "Those kids that are in their shell — he gives them an opportunity to express themselves in English class.

"As long as Tom wants to be involved with our lives here, I want him to have that opportunity. He's so helpful to the other coaches here in the building and he always leads by example. He's always willing to have time for someone. If you've known him, you've been blessed to be around him."

