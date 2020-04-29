Watch now: Re-watch the Central A&M vs. Nokomis sectional championship game from 2019 with the team

MOWEAQUA — It's been more than 14 months since the Central A&M boys basketball team beat Nokomis in a 2019 Class 1A sectional championship game. But they remember nearly every detail of the game.
The Raiders, led by a strong sophomore class, beat Nokomis for the second straight season in the sectional finals — this time at Altamont — en route to a super-sectional game.
A&M ended up winning the super-sectional and finished third in the state. It was the second of three consecutive sectional championships.
"There was a little pressure, but we always played loose and together," Connor Heaton said on Wednesday. "I think it was really helpful that we'd been in this spot before as sophomores."
On Wednesday, Central A&M coach Rob Smith and players Connor Heaton, Jacob Paradee, Connor Hutchins, Brycen Burgener and Austin Sloan, joined Herald & Review sports reporter Joey Wagner on Zoom to re-watch the game.
Central A&M led most of the game before a fourth-quarter run gave Nokomis a brief lead. Heaton and the Raiders ended up closing out the win.
In the video, Smith talks about switching defenses throughout the game and the players and Smith talk about the importance of tempo and playing at the speed of which they were most comfortable.
"I don't think you want to let Nokomis run their offense and get into some kind of slow game." Smith said. "We kind of learned from that the year before."
The players and Smith talk about what it's like seeing a team the second in a row and break down specific plays and tactics used to secure a win. They also touch, briefly, on Burgener vomiting on the court, which stopped play, and the ensuing Nokomis run that followed it.
PHOTOS: Central A&M beats Nokomis in 2019 sectional championship
1 CAM Nokomis 9 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 2 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 3 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 4 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 5 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 6 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 7 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 8 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 10 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 11 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 12 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 13 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 14 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1125 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1126 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1127 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1128 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1129 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1130 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1131 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1132 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1133 3.01.19.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1134 3.01.19.JPG
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!