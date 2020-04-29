Watch now: Re-watch the Central A&M vs. Nokomis sectional championship game from 2019 with the team

Central A&M led most of the game before a fourth-quarter run gave Nokomis a brief lead. Heaton and the Raiders ended up closing out the win.

In the video, Smith talks about switching defenses throughout the game and the players and Smith talk about the importance of tempo and playing at the speed of which they were most comfortable.

"I don't think you want to let Nokomis run their offense and get into some kind of slow game." Smith said. "We kind of learned from that the year before."

The players and Smith talk about what it's like seeing a team the second in a row and break down specific plays and tactics used to secure a win. They also touch, briefly, on Burgener vomiting on the court, which stopped play, and the ensuing Nokomis run that followed it.

