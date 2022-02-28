Watch now: Regional title special for MacArthur's Brylan Phillips plus 4 takeaways from the boys playoffs

DECATUR — How sweet it was for Brylan Phillips.

The MacArthur basketball standout senior guard picked up the first regional title of his career on Friday in a 62-57 win over Springfield Southeast at home.

In Phillips' first two years while at Eisenhower, the Panthers suffered playoffs losses in the regional semifinals and finals. Last year, the Generals were 7-3 and finished second in the Central State 8 Tournament but, due to COVID rules, were not able to have a postseason.

"I'm so excited. It is my first one in four years and I can't thank this team, the coaches and this culture enough for bringing me in and welcoming me," Phillips said.

Phillips made sure things were different this year, hitting three quick 3-pointers in the first quarter to give the Generals an early foothold against the Spartans. In the regional semifinal against Eisenhower, the scoring pressure was off — Phillips had five points — and instead his attentions were elsewhere.

"Coming out fast was the goal (against Southeast). Eisenhower didn't have any bigs so my goal was to feed my big (center Makhi Wright) and get his confidence up going into the postseason," Phillips said. "This game, they were guarding me a little close but my teammates were able to find me and I was able to knock down my shots."

MacArthur head coach Terise Bryson depends on Phillips to make the movement and scoring decisions on the fly for the Generals.

"Brylan dictates his own game goals. So if he was feeling it, he shoots the ball. He's the facilitator," Bryson said. "I'm so happy for a guy like Brylan. He has been through so much adversity since he has been in high school. He never gave up. He won't tell you but he was feeling sick (on Friday). I was telling him, get some water because I can't take you out. He came out and played his heart out."

Phillips played much of the fourth quarter with four fouls and he was able to balance being aggressive without risking picking up that fifth foul.

"He played smart, even with four fouls. (At the end), we were able to hold the ball for basically the last two minutes," Bryson said. "We have the best guards in the Central State 8 and we held the ball."

Walker's growth

The Generals were able to hold off Southeast's second half surges but still with just six seconds remaining on Friday, getting that score from a three-point lead, 60-57, to four of five points would calm the nerves of players and functionally end the chances of a Spartans comeback.

Generals guard Krystopher Walker took up that challenge, went to the line and made this two free throws. The points proved to be the last scores of the game as the Generals won by five.

"At practice, I always work hard and I concentrate on my free throws. They are tough and I focus a lot on those," Walker said. "I was a little nervous. I took my time tonight."

Walker, a junior, has become a fixture in the Generals starting lineup as the season has gone on.

"I felt like Krys was going to hit those free throws. When we played Southeast at the beginning of the year, he missed some free throws and he has a lot more confidence since then," Bryson said. "He's going to be one heck of a player and he does everything we ask him to do. This year, he is more of a rebounder and facilitator and next year he is going to be more of a scorer."

Passion on the sidelines

Friday's meeting between the Spartans and Generals also featured two of the most passionate and fired-up coaches in the Central State 8 in Southeast's Lawrence "LT" Thomas and MacArthur's Bryson.

They both let their players and the refs know what they are feeling throughout the game and are essentially a sixth player on the outskirts of the court.

Thomas has coached the Spartans since the 2008-09 season and has six regional titles and a second-place finish at the Class 3A state tournament in 2017-18. In his second year leading the Generals, Bryson got his first regional title and sees Thomas as a friend.

"He's a great mentor and I call him all the time. After the game, he told me good luck," Bryson said. "The one thing about LT is that after we beat them, I know I can still call him as a mentor."

Bulldogs next

MacArthur (25-7) faces Mahomet-Seymour on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Danville High School in the sectional semifinal. The two teams have not met this year so far.

The Bulldogs (17-14) were 6-6 in Apollo Conference play and advanced to the sectional semis by knocking off No. 1 seed Lincoln in a 31-28 win on Friday. It was the first regional title for Mahomet since 2017-18.

Mahomet last won a sectional title — its second in school history — in 2015, defeating MacArthur 50-49 in the sectional semifinals before knocking off Lanphier 71-70 in the finals.

With two more victories this week, MacArthur would win its first ever sectional title in program history. This year's Generals team won their second consecutive regional (2019-20, 2021-22) and the 14th in boys basketball history.

This was MacArthur's sixth regional title since 2000. In the Generals' previous five trips to sectionals in that time, they're 0-5.

Sectional semifinal schedule

The remaining local boys basketball teams will we playing in sectionals semifinals on Tuesday or Wednesday, with sectional finals all being played on Friday.

In Class 1A, Tuscola faces Effingham St. Anthony on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony. Meridian tips off with Farina South Central on Wednesday at 7 p.m. also at St. Anthony. If both win, the Warriors and Hawks would play for the third time this season on Friday at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony.

LSA tips off with Lexington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Watseka High School. St. Teresa plays Milford on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Watseka. If LSA and St. Teresa advance, they would play on Fri. at 7 p.m. at Watseka. The Bulldogs and Lions have not met this season.

In Class 2A, Monticello plays Herscher on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Clifton Central High School. If the Sages win, they play on Friday at Clifton Central at 7 p.m. in the sectional final against the winner of El Paso-Gridley vs. St. Joseph-Ogden.

Maroa-Forsyth battles Quincy Notre Dame on Wednesday at Stanford Olympia at 7 p.m. If Trojans win, they play 7 p.m. Friday at Stanford Olympia in the sectional final against the winner of Auburn vs. Bloomington Central Catholic.

Teutopolis faces Alton Marquette on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Flora. Pana then plays Mount Carmel on Wednesday at Flora at 7 p.m. If the Wooden Shoes and Panthers win, they would face off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Flora. The two teams have not met this season.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.