Watch now: Sharp shooting for St. Teresa boys basketball puts them over Milford and in sectional finals

WATSEKA -- It was the slowest of slow starts for the St. Teresa boys basketball team on Wednesday in their Class 1A Watseka Sectional semifinal against Milford.

The Bulldogs were scoreless for nearly the first four minutes of the first quarter and were down 8-1 when their shooting game began to get rolling.

"I think we were a little bit nervous that first quarter and we got the butterflies out a little bit. Milford really rebounded well and we didn't compete in the first few minutes just with those nerves," St. Teresa head coach Mike Noonan said. "Once we started getting our feet under us and rebounding, that turned the tide."

The Bulldogs trailed 13-8 to the Bearcats at the end of the first quarter and fell behind by their biggest margin, 12 points, 20-8, with 4:47 left before halftime.

But then a switch flipped suddenly for the Bulldogs and junior guard Matt Brummer couldn't miss from 3-point range.

"We were coming out slow and we knew we needed to get our shots going. We started hitting our shots and that kept us in the game," Brummer said. "Whenever I'm making it, I I'm making it. I was lucky tonight and Billy (Guyse) was getting me the ball every way he could."

Guyse, St. Teresa's point guard, was feeding guard Shadow Sumner and Martin Velchek, who was a strong presence under the basket.

"I think Martin kept us in the game, getting all of those rebounds. He was the player of the game in my eyes," Brummer said.

The Bulldogs fought back and took the lead 37-36 with 2:15 left in the third quarter. They held that lead the rest of the way, winning 61-57 to advance to Friday's sectional final against Lexington at 7 p.m. at Watseka High School.

This was a relatively new starting roster configuration for the Bulldogs, who were playing without senior leading scorer Cayden Wilkins or senior guard Zahki Hayes. Noonan said Wilkins and Hayes would not be available for Friday's game.

Velchek, who had spent the season on the junior varsity team, filled that spaced under the basket on Wednesday.

"Obviously we were a little short tonight and Martin was really intelligent with how he guard (Milford's William Tieg) in the post," Noonan said. "Martin has been excellent on JV all year and stepped right in."

Brummer scored a team-high 17 points, including 5 3-pointers, and Guyse scored 16. Sumner had 12 points and Velchek put in eight.

The Bearcats were led by Tieg, who scored a game-high 18 points. Sawyer Laffoon and Adin Portwood each had 13 points and Andrew White put in eight points.

Overall, Noonan with pleased with how the team adapted to the pressure of a sectional playoff game and he hopes they can burst out of the gate at Friday's sectionals finals.

"It was big for these juniors who have never been in an atmosphere like this. When they figured out it was just basketball, I was really happy with how they competed from then on out," Noonan said. "Matt has been shooting lights out at practice and I have got all kinds of faith in him. Billy was doing what he does, getting into the paint and making things happen. He hit some really big shots for us."

St. Teresa (20-8) will be playing for its sixth sectional championship in program history, following titles in 1953, 1979, 1986, 2010 and 2015.

"We haven't won a sectional in a while and we have to come out and show that we are known for basketball and not just football," Brummer said.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.