Watch now: Sharp shooting from St. Teresa's Sammy Tapscott holds off late Warrensburg-Latham run

"There is so much learning going on (during the games). We didn't have a summer, we really didn't have an off season. Usually we have about 18 practices before our first game and yesterday was our 12th," Noonan said. "Guys are fulfilling new roles and it obviously wasn't clean in how we played but we had some guys hit some shots tonight. In our first two games, we really didn't hit any shots. It wasn't pretty from the line and it wasn't pretty defensively but Sammy Tapscott hit his free throws at the end. That is what a senior leader does."

Tapscott finished with 14 points that included four 3-pointers. When his moment came late, Tapscott didn't shy away from the pressure.

"I was feeling great tonight. I've had a couple rough days at practice but I felt better today and I really got at it today," he said. "I wanted to shoot those free throws. I was shooting good all game and I knew I was going to make them both. I've been a good shooter my whole life and I wanted to shoot them."