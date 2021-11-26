Watch now: Springfield Southeast too much for Eisenhower at Decatur Turkey Tournament

DECATUR — In a preview of Central State 8 conference play, the Eisenhower and Springfield Southeast boys basketball teams met in the consolation semifinal game of the Decatur Turkey Tournament on Friday.

The Panthers had trouble finding a steady offensive rhythm and fell behind to the Spartans 33-23 at halftime. Eisenhower tried to rely more on 3-point shots in the second half but nothing was falling as Southeast won 70-42.

"I saw small steps forward today. In the first half, we just couldn't crack into that 10-point lead," Eisenhower head coach Rodney Walker said. "We couldn't hit any shots and we couldn't get any type of momentum. We just couldn't make a shot and it makes the game kind of rough."

In the first quarter, Southeast's Seth Doss scored nine points to put the Spartans up 17-12. Eisenhower's Zaryis Jenkins added six including a nice left-handed hook shot in the paint.

Panthers foul trouble in the second quarter had the Spartans on the line frequently as they stretched the lead to 10 at the half. Doss had 12 in the first half and Jenkins had 10.

"(Zaryis) is a good unorthodox scorer but there is more to the game than offense," Walker said. "We've got to be able to rebound and we have got to be able to defend. We were tougher today when we wanted it a little more."

With under two minutes left in the third quarter, Panthers guard Markez Cunningham scored a basket and was fouled. The three-point play had Eisenhower within eight points, 43-35, but they weren't able to shrink Southeast's lead any further.

The Spartans led 47-35 at the end of the third and in the fourth, they extended the lead as the Panthers shooting went cold, ultimately winning by 28 points.

"We've got players new to the varsity scene and we have some of the hardest working kids. We are just having trouble transferring it when the lights come on," Walker said. "We need to get more experience together and hopefully we won't have to take too many more butt whoopings before we can get it going. We will get more reps and that builds the confidence."

Cunningham finished with a team-high 12 points and Doss led all-scorers with 21. Southeast's Marquez Small (11 points) and EJ Alexander (10 points) joined Doss in double figures.

Eisenhower faces the loser of the matchup between Peoria High and Bolingbrook's junior varsity team on Saturday at 1 p.m.

In Saturday's championship semifinals, Harvey Thornton faces Peoria Manual at 6 p.m. and MacArthur plays Bolingbrook at 7:30 p.m.

The championship third-place match is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. and the championship game tipis off at 7:30 p.m.

