Watch now: St. Teresa boys look for home court advantage during Macon County Basketball Tournament

DECATUR -- As far as coaching transitions go, St. Teresa boys basketball coach Mike Noonan has had one of the smoothest.

Noonan took over the Bulldogs program in June, following his brother Tom Noonan's acceptance of an assistant coaching position for the Millikin men's basketball team. Mike Noonan had been a part of St. Teresa's coaching staff since 2004 and led the junior varsity team since 2010. That experience with the players has helped the change and Noonan picked up his first varsity victory -- a 37-35 win over Downs Tri-Valley -- on Tuesday.

"It has been pretty smooth so far. Obviously, I've been here for a long time and this is my 18th season here," Mike Noonan said. "Going to the Tri-Valley game, it felt like old times on the bus until we got to the varsity game. That was different but it has been a pretty good transition so far."

With the St. T football team again going deep into the playoffs and many multi-sport athletes on the roster, the Bulldogs have had just a handful of practices with their full roster.

"That part is always a challenge. This will be our sixth practice with everybody together," Noonan says. "We have had a lot of shot arounds to do some of our stuff early in the season and we don't get a lot of practice time to manage that. But our schedule really picks up now."

The Bulldogs (1-0) go to Champaign St. Thomas More on Friday and then host Champaign Judah Christian on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Then the 94th edition of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament kicks off Monday at St. Teresa as the No. 5-seeded Bulldogs face No. 4-seeded Maroa-Forsyth at 7:30 p.m.

"It is going to be a pretty loaded field. Meridian is ranked in the state and we have Warrensburg who is really off to a hot start," Mike Noonan said. "Cerro Gordo is the same way and Maroa had a really impressive win the other night. I really think it is going to be a pretty strong field."

Warrensburg (4-0) is the tournament's No. 1 seed and plays No. 8 Argenta-Oreana on Monday at 6 p.m. to open tournament play. No. 2-seeded Meridian (4-1) plays No. 7 seed Central A&M on Tuesday at 6 p.m. No. 3 Cerro Gordo-Bement faces No. 6 Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at 7:30 p.m. in the final opening round game. Consolation semifinals are on Wednesday and championship semifinals tip off Thursday. The third-place and championship games are played Friday.

Although their time together on the basketball court has been limited, a huge junk of the team -- including Zahki Hayes, Cayden Wilkins, Christion Harper, Billy Guyse, Tre Spence, Joe Brummer, Matt Brummer and Griffin Smith -- have a tight bond from football.

"We lost in a tough way (from football) and we are going to fight for every win we can. I feel like we have transitioned pretty well from football season to basketball season so far," Hayes said. "I think it is going to motivate all of us that were on the football team. For us in the senior class, we have been at that same spot each year. This is my final season, so we all have the drive in us to win in some type of way."

Hayes will see time at the No. 3 spot and provide an energy spark for the Bulldogs. Along with Wilkins and Harper, the trio will be the rebounding force under the basket.

"I'm always going for the rebounds and get put backs and play defense. The energy is always going to continue and I bring all the energy that I can so I can keep my teammates up," Hayes said. "I feel like Christion is going to have a good season, like he did last year. He and I are down low and we have added Cayden as another presence down low. Who is going to be able to stop three physical players down low?"

For Hayes, the transition from one Noonan to another has been harmonious thus far as the team finds an identity.

"I played with (Coach Noonan) on JV and he has stepped into the head coaching role very well. Everyone has their different ways of coaching and he's a good coach," Hayes said. "(Our team) could really be anything we want to be. We can run the slow offense and run it in the half court. I also feel like we have some athletes that can push the ball on fast break. We are an all-around team. We have size and we have guards that can handle the ball."

Hayes feeds off of a loud crowd and he's looking forward to the return of the Macon County Tournament after its cancellation due to COVID last season.

"I like the atmosphere when there are a whole bunch of people in the gym and everyone is turned up," Hayes said. "I feel like we have a strong group of guys that can put together a win and especially because it is at our place this year."

