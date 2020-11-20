Watch now: St. Teresa's Addison Newbon announces intentions to play basketball for Culver-Stockton College

DECATUR — St. Teresa multisport athlete Addison Newbon has been a standout in both basketball and volleyball throughout her high school career.
She was a key piece of the Bulldogs' Class 1A volleyball state championship last season, leading the team in blocks as a middle hitter, and she was responsible for the winning point in the state championship match. On the basketball court, Newbon averaged 19.9 points per game and 7.4 rebounds as St. Teresa advanced to the sectional finals last season.
But when it came to picking a sport to focus on in college the answer was always clear — basketball.
"It's always been basketball for me. I've always wanted to play basketball in college and I have always liked it, but I knew that it was something I wanted in college when we got to go back-to-back to state at (Our Lady of Lourdes), and I knew then that I wanted to keep playing through high school and through college," Newbon said. "That was definitely it for me."
So excited!! https://t.co/97gtmgfh3n— Addison Newbon (@addisonnmariee) November 15, 2020
Newbon made that dream official on Friday when she announced her intentions to play basketball for Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, next season.
She also considered Quincy and Millikin Universities, but choose the Wildcats, who play in the Heart of America Athletic Conference of the NAIA, after recently taking an on-campus visit.
"I am really excited and I chose Culver because I really like the campus and I really like their program," Newbon said. "I was able to talk to a few other players and I felt really welcomed. (The campus) was not overwhelming. I really enjoyed that.
Support Local Journalism
"I really hope I can go there and become a leader early on (for the team), but I'll go in there and do whatever they need me to do."
St. Teresa girls basketball coach Andrea Dorsey has watched Newbon develop into one of the most dominant post players in the area.
"I'm so excited for (Addison) and I think she is put in the work," Dorsey said. "And it is always been a goal of hers to reach this level. She's gotten stronger and faster and more skilled each and every year, and I think this year would have been the best year yet for her.
"It's yet to be determined if we'll get to play that but she's going to be a great asset for Culver-Stockton and I'm very proud of her."
Opposing defenses would often zero in on Newbon last season, but she still found success as the Bulldogs were Central Illinois Conference champions as well as CIC Tournament winners.
"On the court, I think (Addison's) frame is very strong, and with that frame and her skill set that she has to play underneath the basket and have an attack game off the perimeter, — those are her greatest strengths," Dorsey said. "I think it is hard to find kids with her strength and speed who have a skill set to play in and out like that."
Newbon hopes to take the Bulldogs even further for her senior season, if and when that happens.
"Last season I was getting double-teamed and triple-teamed a lot more than I had ever seen before, so that was definitely hard, but we had a great team and a great coaching system that they were able to do different plays to get me open and be able to continue to score," Newbon said. "I really want (the season) to happen, and I was really upset — especially because I wasn't signed yet and I was worried about what I was going to do. But now that I'm committed and I know where I'm going, I'm kind of more like I hope the season happens. But if it doesn't, then I'll be OK. It is definitely a relief and I'm going to play hard so my future coach can see everything as well."
Fyke_Addie-013120.jpg
newbon_addison-013120.jpg
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-003-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-004-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-005-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-006-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-007-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-008-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-009-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-010-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-011-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-012-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-013-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-014-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-015-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-016-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-017-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-018-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-019-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-020-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-021-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-022-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-023-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-024-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-025-013120.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Sullivan-CIC-finals-026-013120.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!