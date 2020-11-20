Watch now: St. Teresa's Addison Newbon announces intentions to play basketball for Culver-Stockton College

"It's yet to be determined if we'll get to play that but she's going to be a great asset for Culver-Stockton and I'm very proud of her."

Opposing defenses would often zero in on Newbon last season, but she still found success as the Bulldogs were Central Illinois Conference champions as well as CIC Tournament winners.

"On the court, I think (Addison's) frame is very strong, and with that frame and her skill set that she has to play underneath the basket and have an attack game off the perimeter, — those are her greatest strengths," Dorsey said. "I think it is hard to find kids with her strength and speed who have a skill set to play in and out like that."

Newbon hopes to take the Bulldogs even further for her senior season, if and when that happens.