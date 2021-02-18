Watch now: Sullivan's Emily White scores a career-high 35 points in commanding win over Clinton

Sullivan's strategy was to limit the touches for Cyrulik and guard Kaitlyn Rauch.

"We knew if both of them got hot that we would have to do something defensively. We focused on keeping the ball out of the paint as much as we could and limit Cyrulik's touches as much as we could," Sullivan coach Sheri McCain said. "She's a great player and we knew that she was going to score. On our locker room board I put 'Limit her touches as much as possible.' She crashed the boards hard and we gave up some 3s late (to Rauch) but we knew we couldn't protect the middle and the outside. We had to go with one or the other."

Clinton struggled to get an offensive rhythm early and 11 of Clinton's 21 first half points came from the free-throw line. Of Cyrulik's 16 points in the game, six came from the charity stripe.

"We have had some foul issues here lately and I think it is just they are aggressive and they want to get their hands on the ball and get steals and deflections," McCain said. "I think sometimes they gamble but I'm proud that nobody fouled out tonight and they learned to play with their fouls."