Watch now: Taya Davis, Quincenia Jackson power MacArthur over Normal University in season opener

Jackson felt stronger as the game went along.

"I felt great. I'm not tired but, honestly, I don't think I ever get tired on the basketball court," she said. "We've still got a lot of work to do but we got a lot done in just seven days. The first game is always the game that we need to get that big W. Winning against U High was a good statement."

Flaherty gave his team some freedom in the second half to see how they would react to the feeling of being back on the court after such a long absence.

"We made some tired decisions in the second half and that was OK. If we were about 10 games into the season, I would have been burning timeouts and talking to them," he said. "With it being the first game, I wanted to see what kind of decision-making we would it be doing and see how we would play tired. We wanted to see what we could do. We will learn from that in film tomorrow."

Davis finished with 15 points and Lilly Null added six points for the Generals. The Pioneers were led by Patton with 12 points and Peterson added 11. Naomi Elliott scored nine points.