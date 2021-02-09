Watch now: Taya Davis, Quincenia Jackson power MacArthur over Normal University in season opener

DECATUR — Senior point guard Taya Davis kept MacArthur comfortably in the lead in the first half and senior center Quincenia Jackson took over the game in the fourth quarter, leading the Generals to a 53-39 win against Normal University on Tuesday in their 2021 season opener.
It was the first game for the Generals since a Class 3A sectional semifinal loss nearly a year ago. Since Decatur Public schools allowed sports to begin again, they have had just seven practices.
There was some understandable rust.
"I felt rusty in the beginning but after a few minutes went by it was all back to normal," Davis said. "I think we did good and we came out well. We've only had seven practices and so I think this is about the best we could come out with."
MacArthur led 16-10 after one quarter and while the Pioneers did a good job limiting Jackson and Davis (four points and two points, respectively), a total of six Generals scored in the first period.
"Teams are going to be key in on Taya and Q but we have two or three girls who can shoot 3-ball," MacArthur head coach Sean Flaherty said. "We've got to figure out some things but that's what we're trying to do. To go through everything and work our chemistry."
MacArthur extended its lead in the second quarter to 33-16 at halftime. Senior Hayley Diveley, a transfer from Effingham, connected on two 3s in the half.
Jackson picked up her third foul early in the third quarter and was on the bench for most of the period. Jackson was scoreless and the Generals scored just six points in the quarter. Strong play from Pioneer forwards Kassidy Patton and Kayla Peterson brought the game closer.
"U High is very fundamentally sound and you knew they were going to make some changes and adjustments in the second half," Flaherty said. "They started taking away our pick-and-roll and I'm thrilled we were able to maintain a lead and stop their runs."
Jackson's return in the fourth, when she scored 12 of her 20 points, put the game away down the stretch.
"Q had three fouls so she slowed herself down and stopped fouling," Davis said. "She was going up and down the court and getting the wide open layups. She did very good on that and helping us keep our score high."
Jackson felt stronger as the game went along.
"I felt great. I'm not tired but, honestly, I don't think I ever get tired on the basketball court," she said. "We've still got a lot of work to do but we got a lot done in just seven days. The first game is always the game that we need to get that big W. Winning against U High was a good statement."
Flaherty gave his team some freedom in the second half to see how they would react to the feeling of being back on the court after such a long absence.
"We made some tired decisions in the second half and that was OK. If we were about 10 games into the season, I would have been burning timeouts and talking to them," he said. "With it being the first game, I wanted to see what kind of decision-making we would it be doing and see how we would play tired. We wanted to see what we could do. We will learn from that in film tomorrow."
Davis finished with 15 points and Lilly Null added six points for the Generals. The Pioneers were led by Patton with 12 points and Peterson added 11. Naomi Elliott scored nine points.
The game marked the first since the passing of MacArthur coach Michael "Dubb" Williams, who passed away in July. The team has dedicated the season to him and wore warmup shirts with "Do it for Dubb" on the back. Williams' trademark stool was also positioned alongside the Generals bench. Williams was always looking for improvement from his team and Jackson is certain he would be happy for the win but upset at the team about the little things that are critical to victories. Through those realizations, Williams' legacy lives on with the Generals.
Said Jackson: "He would be glad that we won but he would be angry about the little tiny details. He would be angry about all the missed layups and all the forced shots. All the little turnovers that we made and the fact that we couldn't take away the middle as much as we do in practice."
