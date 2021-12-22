Watch now: Trio of seniors have Clinton girls eyeing a CIC title plus 5 things to know about Maroons basketball

CLINTON — For Clinton girls basketball coach Josh Williams, this is the year he's been waiting for.

The Maroons are led by a talented trio of seniors — Mallory Cyrulik, Kaitlyn Rauch and Kylie Raymer — but the trophy case hasn't filled up yet. That could be changing — Clinton is off to a 13-2, 3-0 CIC start to the season and has many avenues to find ways to win.

"I think we are right where we want to be. We've got these three seniors who have been here for a long time," Williams said. "We have never won a championship in their time here but we have won a lot of games. That (a championship) is one of the things that they want to achieve before they get out of there."

Cyrulik has been a first-team all-CIC pick each of the past three seasons and leads the team in scoring (18.8 points per game) and rebounding (11.5 rebounds). When the shots aren't falling for her, Rauch is able to pick up the slack, including dropping 27 on Mount Zion, when Cyrulik was limited to 13.

"She has been stepping up so much. When they start double teaming me, Kaitlyn can just go off," Cyrulik said. "She can break through the defense and score. They can't really stop both of us at once. I'm glad I have her to count on."

Raymer has stepped into a larger role this season, moving away from the post and becoming a larger 3-point threat.

"Kylie has been doing amazing at 3s recently. She has been playing the post her whole life and this year she has been making 3s nonstop. She has been a really great asset to our team this year," Cyrulik said.

Here are five more things to know about Clinton girls hoops:

Cyrulik, Rauch moving up the all-time lists

As Cyrulik approaches 1,500 career points this season, the all-time Maroons' rebounding record of 902 will soon be hers as well. Had Cyrulik been given a full junior season, instead of losing more than half of it because of COVID, it is likely she would be approaching 2,000 career points.

"I have been looking forward to breaking the rebounding record this season. Each game, Coach Williams tells me where I am at. I'm trying to go after all the rebounds," Cyrulik said. "It was disappointing last season, getting it cut in half and not being able to play as much as we wanted to."

Cyrulik put on a show against Stanford Olympia, scoring 37 points and grabbing 23 rebounds in a 66-61 victory for Clinton. The game was a battle between Cyrulik and her Illinois Valley Warriors AAU teammate Taylor Nowaskie.

"I don't really know how it happened. The game was back and forth and I was guarding Taylor. She would score, I would score. It was an all-around good game. It was fun," Cyrulik said.

Rauch is also approaching a milestone as she gets comfortable being the team's fulltime point guard this season.

"Kaitlyn is a scoring point guard first and she is coming up on 1,000 career points. It will be really cool to have two 1,000 point scorers on the same team," Williams said. "She is an electric player on the open floor and can make a 3. She is hard to guard and keep out of the paint."

Cyrulik headed to Parkland

Cyrulik announced in September that she would continue her basketball career at Parkland College for the next two seasons. The Cobras, 20-4 last season, advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association DII National Tournament semifinals last season.

"1 loved Parkland because I wanted to go to a two-year and I like the Champaign-area. I'm not sure what I want to go into yet but I'm thinking of getting into nursing," Cyrulik said. "I went to their practices and I've met some of their players. My AAU teammate, Ivie Juarez (from Mahomet-Seymour) committed to Parkland, so I'll have a teammate I know."

Sophomores stepping up

Along with the three seniors, sophomores Heidi Humble and Makayla Koeppel have been starting for the Maroons.

"Heidi and Makayla have been thrown into the mix. They had limited varsity minutes last season and played predominantly JV. They are learning on the fly and they had a great summer," Williams said. "Heidi is leading the team with 46 steals and nearly had a triple-double at Tuscola (13 points, seven rebounds, seven steals). That was a huge win for us because Tuscola has had our number recently. We finally did it and that felt great."

Tough loss to strong Pana team

Clinton has been bested this season by Petersburg PORTA (9-2) and Pana (14-1), with the Pana loss being one that Williams hopes will help the team in the long run.

"Pana is an excellent basketball team. (Head coach Brent McKinney) has a great team and I think they have a chance to win the state title," Williams said. "They can score at all three levels and (Panthers senior forward) Jillian Hamilton is a load. You have to figure out how to stop her and she is one of the best players I have seen in my time at Clinton High School."

Hamilton has been averaging 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game for the Panthers.

"They have great guard penetrators and they have shooting around it. When they are driving into the paint and you are trying to stop a drive, they have that kick out 3 just waiting," Williams said. "That was the hardest team we will have to guard the whole year."

Tournament time

The Maroons will begin their title hunt at Monticello's Holiday Hoopla tournament, where they faces the Sages (8-3) on Monday. They also hope to capture the CIC Tournament championship and conference title, which Clinton has not done since 2014.

"I really want to win conference and I really want to win the conference tournament. We can do it if we all just work our hardest and we play the game that we know how to play," Rauch said.

Said Raymer: "Our three seniors and two sophomores work really well together. We all have one strong talent and when we are put together, we are really good," Raymer said.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

