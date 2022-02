Watch now: Tuscola wins its first Central Illinois Conference Boys Tournament title over Meridian

MACON -- The Central Illinois Conference Boys Basketball Tournament finally came to a conclusion on Wednesday as the weather-delayed championship game between Tuscola and Meridian was played 12 days after being cancelled on Feb. 4.

The Hawks and Warriors did battle last Friday as Meridian came away with a double-overtime victory, 81-73. Tuscola's Jalen Quinn scored 45 points and Meridians' Graham Meisenhelter scored 32 in a battle between the Herald & Review's Area and Macon County Players of the Year.

On Wednesday, Tuscola, the No. 10 team in Class 1A, extracted some revenge, beating Meridian, the No. 7 team in Class 1A, on their home court 49-47 to win its first CIC Boys Tournament championship in program history.

It was Meridian that came out quickly, going up by 12 points in the first quarter, 17-5, with 1:37 left in the quarter. Tuscola had that lead down to six at the end of the period, 17-11, and it wouldn't be until 5:20 in the second quarter that Meridian scored again.

The Hawks ended up scoring just four point in the second quarter and trailed Tuscola 23-21 at halftime.

Tuscola took a 8-point lead, 31-23, with 4:30 left in the third quarter on a Jordan Quinn basket and led 35-32 going into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter saw five lead changes between the teams. A 3-pointer from Tuscola's Josiah Hortin with :37 seconds put the Warriors up for good, 46-44. Jalen Quinn hit three free-throws in the final seconds to seal it, 49-47.

Jalen Quinn finished with a game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds. Meisenhelter had a team-high 16 points and the Hawks' Riley Day had 11, including three 3-pointers.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968.

