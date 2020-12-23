Watch now: Tuscola's Jalen Quinn has stayed busier than ever during basketball's COVID downtime

"For me, this year (my recruiting) blew up when the date hit that coaches could start talking to me, and so it's been the only thing that I know," he said. "I'm only used to this right now and it has felt really good. I have had a lot of contacts and I'm getting good relationships with the coaches. I would say that I've been recruited pretty hard by a lot of different schools and so I feel very blessed. I feel thankful for the position that I'm in."

Along with continuing to stoke college interest, part of Quinn's heavy regime is to be ready if and when his junior basketball season can commence.

"As of right now, I don't have any clue when it could start or if it is going to start. I would just say, for me, I try not to think about it too much," Quinn said. "I'm just trying to worry about myself and I'll be prepared for it when it happens. That is the mindset that I have been going with the whole time.

"I'm really hoping for a season — just like everybody else is — but you'll never know until it happens."

It isn't basketball 24-7 for Quinn, though. He recently joined his Warriors teammates and coaches to ring bells for the Salvation Army.