Watch now: Tuscola's Jalen Quinn is H&R Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year

The Warriors started their season hot, winning their first 9 of 10 games. Before a key Central Illinois Conference game against Meridian, several senior players couldn't make the trip because of COVID-19 contact tracing, effectively ending their season.

"We were on the bus and right before we were going to leave we had to send our seniors home with quarantine and contact tracing," Quinn said. "They had to leave and we had to play with a whole bunch of younger guys and we came into that game with a chip on our shoulder. It showed us what we would have next year and how much talent we are bringing back."

The transition was hard for his team but Bozarth believes the experience will help the team in the long run.

"That game was tough not only because we were going against a team the caliber of Meridian but just the emotional tole that we knew we were probably going to have to play the rest of our season without our seniors," Bozarth said. "That took a toll on the kids. It was basically like a two-week head start on what it will look like next year. We had the opportunity to have a couple freshmen and sophomores to get throw into varsity competition."

Bozarth is also kept busy with calls about Quinn's play on the court as well has his work in the classroom.