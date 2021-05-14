Watch now: Tuscola's Jalen Quinn is H&R Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year

TUSCOLA — Tuscola junior basketball standout Jalen Quinn has been busy this spring, gearing up for a busy AAU schedule with the Illinois Wolves and receiving more Division I offers.
The latest comes from Eastern Illinois from new head coach Marty Simmons. EIU's offer joins offers from Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri, Loyola Chicago, Drake and Illinois-Chicago.
Blessed to have received an offer from Eastern Illinois University pic.twitter.com/M9iV1KisYF— Jalen Quinn (@jalen_quinn) April 16, 2021
When Simmons spoke with Quinn, he had a special message for him.
"He called me and said I was his first 2022 offer. It is pretty cool to get that recognition from him and getting to talk to him on the phone what he thought of me," Quinn said. "I knew a few things about how he was a really good basketball player in his high school (winning two state championships with Lawrenceville) and how he coached at Evansville. It was exciting to get that offer and talk to him on the phone."
Quinn has earned all that attention with a remarkable junior season where he averaged 24.5 points, eight rebounds and four assists a a game. He is also the Herald & Review's Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
"I knew I put in a lot of work before the season started and I knew I was capable to putting up numbers like that," Quinn said. "For me, this season was about playing with the seniors and playing with my team and trying to have a good season before they left."
Tuscola boys head coach Justin Bozarth remembers when he and the rest of the Warriors varsity team watched an 8th grade game that Quinn dominated.
"The entire team and coaches were at his 8th grade game and I remember a senior at the time, he looked at me midway through the second quarter and said, 'Coach, he could start for us right now,'" Bozarth said. "That was a treat and that was coming from a senior that had been around for a long time and played varsity basketball. We kind of knew he was coming.
"The one thing that stands out is that he gets better and better every year. It is physically, fundamentally and the mental mindset too. That's a testament to his work ethic and to continue to expand and grow as a player and a human being."
The Warriors started their season as one of the first high school basketball games in Illinois as the sport returned from a long COVID-19 pandemic stoppage.
"Tuscola is a small town and we got all this recognition, not just for me but my teammates and coaches. We did a good job promoting it and the game was really exciting to get out there for the first time in a while. Everyone was super excited," Quinn said.
The Warriors started their season hot, winning their first 9 of 10 games. Before a key Central Illinois Conference game against Meridian, several senior players couldn't make the trip because of COVID-19 contact tracing, effectively ending their season.
"We were on the bus and right before we were going to leave we had to send our seniors home with quarantine and contact tracing," Quinn said. "They had to leave and we had to play with a whole bunch of younger guys and we came into that game with a chip on our shoulder. It showed us what we would have next year and how much talent we are bringing back."
The transition was hard for his team but Bozarth believes the experience will help the team in the long run.
"That game was tough not only because we were going against a team the caliber of Meridian but just the emotional tole that we knew we were probably going to have to play the rest of our season without our seniors," Bozarth said. "That took a toll on the kids. It was basically like a two-week head start on what it will look like next year. We had the opportunity to have a couple freshmen and sophomores to get throw into varsity competition."
Bozarth is also kept busy with calls about Quinn's play on the court as well has his work in the classroom.
"I probably get phone calls or text messages on him from somebody at least once a day," Bozarth said. "It is a unique situation because we haven't had a kid the caliber of Jalen but a lot of people want to hear from the high school coach because they want to know what kind of student he is.
"We are really excited for next year and not just for Jalen in particular. I think we have a deep and talented team that has a lot of varsity experience. Jalen will be at the forefront of leading the group and we are pretty excited about the success we could potentially have."
PHOTOS: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Tuscola basketball
ALAH at Tuscola
Watch now: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond plays Tuscola in the first basketball game of season
