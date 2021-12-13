Watch now: Warrensburg-Latham boys looks to keep momentum going from Macon County Tournament win

WARRENSBURG — Before the Macon County Tournament tipped off last week, the rust on Warrensburg-Latham boys basketball was a concern.

Since Thanksgiving, the team had played just once as opponents' COVID cancellations had kept the team on the bench. When Argenta-Oreana pulled out of the tournament, the No. 1 seeded Cardinals had to wait even longer to finally get back on the court.

Their first tourney game against St. Teresa in the semifinals didn't start off on the best foot. Standout sophomore guard MJ Murphy picked up three fouls in the first quarter and had to sit the rest of the half. During a timeout, Murphy talked with his teammate, Jacob Six.

"MJ brought me over and said that I needed to turn it up right now because obviously he was going to be out," Six said. "He told me to take the ball and control and I said I trusted him and we got it done. I took it as I would from a coach — he knows what's best. I trusted him."

Six, a senior, responded with 28 points to put Warrensburg in the championship game with Cerro Gordo-Bement. The ability for Six to pick up the slack shows the leadership skills he has from playing quarterback for the Cardinals the past two seasons.

"Jacob is a competitor and a good driver. He plays great defense and he is kind of a tough kid," Warrensburg head coach Vic Binkley said. "When you have both Jacob and MJ going, it is really nice."

Although he missed a huge chunk of the game, Murphy finished with 19 points against the Bulldogs. In the championship, Murphy put in a team-high 24 points to lead the Cardinals to their first Macon County Tournament title since 2015.

"MJ is a ball of energy out there. He puts his body on the line and he's a great teammate. I couldn't ask for more," Six said.

Murphy, who averaged 13.7 points as a freshman last season, is aggressive in driving to the basket and he's been working on avoiding picking up charges this season.

"I have been working on my pullup game because last season, I was having trouble with charges. I have been working on my pullup game to neutralize that," Murphy said. "My confidence is way higher this season. I'm able to shot from further out and I am able to get to the basket anytime I want, so it if just fun."

Along with Murphy and Six, senior Ethan Yaroch bring height in the middle at 6-6. Senior Greg Allen added a spark in the championship game with a quick eight points in the second quarter.

The Cardinals (8-0) remain undefeated and have a challenging upcoming schedule against LSA (7-1) on Tuesday, Maroa-Forsyth (4-2) on Friday and Monticello (6-0) on Dec. 21. They will then take part in the Williamsville Holiday Tournament. For Binkley, this year's team is among the strongest teams defensively that he has coached.

"We have got a little bit of everything. Their defense is about as good as I have had. They like to run but we have to get better at certain parts of the game," Binkley said. "We had a great summer and we knew that we could have something special this season. As long as we keep working hard, good things will happen. You worry about everything though, with injuries and COVID, but we will see what happens."

Binkley, who has coached the Cardinals since the 1986-87 season, picked up career win No. 700 recently.

"I have been very fortunate that I've been able to be in it for so long and to stay at the same place," he said. "I've had good players and when you have that combination, you are going to stack on some wins."

The Cardinals will use the Macon County Tournament win as a springboard to the rest of their season.

"Winning the Macon County Tournament means a lot and one of our goals this season is winning all the tournaments that we play in," Six said. "I definitely thought we had a lot of potential this year. We have a great defense and that leads to a great transition offense. We are able to move the ball pretty well and that leads to a lot of fast break points. We have got to keep knocking down our outside shots. We will keep improving game by game."

