Watch now: 'We need to keep setting records.' 5 takeaways from Pana's run to state

VANDALIA — Without a doubt, the Pana girls basketball team depends on Jillian Hamilton.

The senior leads the team in points (17.9 per game), rebounds (6.7), steals (3.7) and blocks, but in Monday's Class 2A Vandalia Super-sectional against Carterville, Hamilton had just two points at the end of the first quarter.

When the shots weren't falling for her, a talented supporting cast was able to pick up the Panthers, leading to a 64-56 victory.

Under the basket, Lainey Hicks had seven early points and finished with 10 and nine rebounds. Anna Beyers was unafraid to drive to the basket and scored 13. Rachel Holthaus had the pressure of making five free throws in the final minute and a half of the game and finished with 12. Ellie Kuhn had key fourth quarter baskets and eight points.

"I knew I had to step up and I felt like I was able to do that. Jillian is a great leader and she is always there helping each other out," Hicks said. "We knew Carterville was going to be tough but we knew what we had to do against them."

It was a complete effort for a team now headed to the 2A state tournament on Thursday. The Panthers will face Quincy Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. at Redbird Arena in Normal. QND defeated Normal University 30-28 on Monday to advance to state.

"They all play amazing. If I'm not hitting a couple shots, they have a way of figuring it out," Hamilton said. "Lainey rebounds for me and picks up those shots. She is doing great and making her free throws and that is what kept us going right now.

"I'm speechless about how I'm feeling. At this point, it is just great to be able to have this long of a run. I know there are going to be a couple more tough teams out there but I think we can do it."

Hamilton wouldn't stay down for long and finished with a team-high 19 points, including a 3-pointer to open the second half which set the tone for the quarter.

"I told Jillian at halftime, this is your time now," Pana head coach Brent McKinney said. "We need it on both ends of the floor, we've got to be big with it."

'Keep setting records'

The Panthers now have school records for wins in a season (35) and consecutive victories (31). They will be shooting for another one this week in Pana's first state championship.

"I think we just need to keep setting records and we need to have some fun, that's the most important part," Hicks said. "It's exciting to be 35-1 and we are playing our best right now."

In the Panthers' first two trips to state — 1995-96 and 2002-03 — the program qualified for the tournament the first time and finished second 19 years ago.

"I'm so excited and we knew this was going to happen since we were in junior high school. It is so exciting for it to finally happen," Hicks said. "None of us were ready for the season to be over and we were all ready to fight through. We knew what it was going to take to get to the top."

The Doyle sisters

The Panthers were up by nine at halftime, 28-19, but Carterville — led by sisters Alecia and Amayah Doyle — got the game tied at 45-45 with 6:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Alecia Doyle, a senior who has committed to Division I Southeast Missouri State, was key to Carterville's trip to the state tournament in the 2019-20 season, resulting in a third-place finish. Amayah Doyle, a sophomore, was a threat to the Panthers from 3 and under the basket.

"They are fantastic players and I don't know if I've seen a girl like Alecia who can shoot off the dribble and elevate the way she does from 15 feet," McKinney said.

Amaya Doyle finished with a game-high 23 points and Alecia scored 21 for the Lions.

"Amayah could step back and hit 3s and I was more worried about her around the basket. They really didn't utilize her too much around the basket, which was a good thing for us," McKinney said. "Late in the game, we used our length a bit and we had our hands up and they struggled with that a little bit."

Sea of orange

Pana fans had just a 30-minute drive to the site of the super-sectional in Vandalia and the crowd was filled with fans in orange. It gave the game a home-court feel for Pana and the players took notice.

"It is amazing knowing that everyone came out to watch us. It helps us get going ever more during the game," Hamilton said. "Our community is amazing and they are great people to come out and support us."

With the Pana boys basketball team competing in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday against Mount Carmel at 7 p.m. in Flora, the school will hold a pep rally for both teams that the community is invited to attend. Doors to the high school gym open at 1:45 with the program starting at 2:10 p.m.

Redbird challenge

The Panthers will now play on their biggest stage yet this season at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. This will be the second trip to state for McKinney, who led Olney Richland County to a fourth-place finish in 2008-09.

"I'll talk about my experience with them and what it is like there. We are going to have fun," McKinney said. "Tonight was the huge, huge, huge pressure game. If you win this, you know you are coming home with a big trophy. You lose this and it stings and stays with you. We are going to enjoy the moment."

It wasn't a perfect victory on Monday and Hamilton is ready to push the team to get that last ounce of improvement before state.

"I don't know what it is going to be like at Redbird. I feel like it will be 10 times louder than it was tonight. It will be more nerve racking but we are going to get it, "Hamilton said. "I think we can do a lot better than what we are doing right now. Now that we are going to state, we are going to get excited and work hard."

