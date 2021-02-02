Watch now: What to watch as high school basketball returns to Central Illinois

DECATUR — Central Illinois high school basketball schedules are starting to take shape with more and more teams reaching that seventh practice that makes them eligible to begin a mad dash of a short season that ends March 13.
With 11 months since the last games were played and many changes in the basketball landscape, here’s a look at some of the storylines and teams to keep an eye on as play begins.
BOYS
MacArthur's roster could be explosive
While most of Illinois was following every little change announced by the IHSA this winter, Decatur Public School teams had to wait to get an additional OK from the district to begin sports while classroom teaching was remote. That approval came last week and practices could start Monday.
When the MacArthur boys team gets underway, it will be with a new coach following the resignation of Ron Ingram in September. Ingram coached the Generals for six seasons, accumulating a 113-72 record and two regional championships. He guided last year’s team — led by Qua Smith and Nick Spannaus — to a regional championship and with the duo returning, the Generals could be primed for another playoff run. The arrival of Brylan Phillips and Karon Shelley from Eisenhower could put MacArthur near the top of the Central State 8 if the Generals' new coach can develop a system that highlights their tantalizing strengths.
After winning three consecutive sectional championships and a third-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament for Central A&M in the 2018-2019 season, the graduation of Connor Heaton, Griffin Andricks and Jacob Paradee left a big hole the size of 52 points and 22 rebounds per game between the three players. It will be a question of who steps up for the Raiders, and the familiar name of James Paradee, Jacob's younger brother, is a player to keep an eye on.
Last year’s Macon County Player of the Year, RJ Walker gets to put his skills on display for one final season before heading to the University of Idaho for a Division I college career. Walker was third in scoring in the Central State 8 last season (16.7 points per game) and he will lead a young team looking to gain some experience after several Panthers transferred to MacArthur since the conclusion of last season.
Tuscola's boys team already has its first victory on their season, beating Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in the debut game for high school basketball in Central Illinois last Friday. Junior standout Jalen Quinn led the team with 18 points and Grant Hardwick proved that he is a dangerous outside shooter. The Warriors were 25-4 overall last season and finished second in the Central Illinois Conference, behind Central A&M, making them a favorite this season.
The Effingham senior duo of Nathan Thompson and Parker Wolfe are a dangerous scoring pair. They scored 31 and 25 points respectively in their season opener against Vandalia. It has been a while since a Flaming Hearts team won a regional — their last one came in the 2011-12 season — but Thompson and Wolfe look to build on a promising 19-13 season and a third-place finish in the Apollo Conference last year.
GIRLS
No state run for the Generals
The removal of a possible state series to this year's short season hits the MacArthur girls more than any other area girls team. In a season that is dedicated to the Generals' late coach Mike "Dubb" Williams, who passed away in July, this season originally looked to be another step on the journey to a state tournament visit for MacArthur.
Last year, two-time Macon County Player of the Year Quincenia Jackson and standout point guard Taya Davis shook of the Central State 8 ghosts that had haunted the team and the Generals finished 17-1 in conference play to win the conference championship. A new coach is expected to be hired at the Feb. 9 meeting. Jackson and Davis, both seniors, will have a limited 13-game schedule to finish off their high school careers.
The St. Teresa girls ended up being the Macon County team that advanced the furthest last season, getting to the 1A sectional finals before losing to Catlin Salt Fork 38-33. Standout senior Addison Newbon returns after averaging 19.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. The Bulldogs will miss the spark and dramatic last-second shooting heroics of Addie Fyke, who connected on 40% of her 3-point attempts last season.
The Mount Zion girls took home their first regional title since the 2013-14 last year, but graduated seniors Lainie Wolter, who is currently playing at North Central College, and Emma Ewing. Last year’s Macon County Girls Coach of the Year Shane Davis will lead a rebuilding season and looks to freshman Denver Anderson, who has played with Indian Elite Havoc AAU team and is Wolter's younger sister, to make a big first impression.
Coles County features the last two Area Players of the Year in Charleston senior Shae Littleford and Mattoon junior Mallory Ramage. Both girls will also be playing Division I basketball at the next level, with Littleford signing with the University of Tennessee-Martin and Ramage committing to Loyola University Chicago. Before then, though, they will each vie for an Apollo Conference title. Ramage led the Green Wave to a 3A regional title last season and Littleford did the same for Charleston in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
The Teutopolis girls had another strong season, advancing to the Class 2A super-sectionals, but point guard Olivia Niemerg and center Claire Bushur have graduated. Area Girls Coach of the Year Laurie Thompson is always able to get the most out of her Wooden Shoes players and as she reloads again, she will look to senior point guard Lexie Niebrugge and her 13.4 points per game last season to lead the offense in 2021.
Jalen Quinn 4 012921.JPG
Jalen Quinn 3 012921.JPG
Jalen Quinn 2 012921.JPG
Jalen Quinn 1 012921.JPG
Grant Hardwick 2 012921.JPG
Feagin_Kaden 012921.JPG
Cole Cunningham 2 012921.JPG
Cole Cunningham 1 012921.JPG
Carroll_Ben 012921.JPG
Brad McGill 2 012921.JPG
Brad McGill 1 012921.JPG
Grant Hardwick 1 012921.JPG
ALAH pregame 1 012921.JPG
Ficus_Steve 2 012921.JPG
Armstrong_David 012921.JPG
Tuscola crowd 012921.JPG
ALAH at Tuscola
Watch now: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond plays Tuscola in the first basketball game of season
gallery tuscola alah 1 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 2 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 3 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 4 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 5 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 6 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 7 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 8 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 9 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 10 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 11 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 12 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 13 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 14 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 15 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 16 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 17 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 18 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 19 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 20 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 21 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 22 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 23 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 24 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 25 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 26 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 27 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 28 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 29 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 30 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 31 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 32 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 33 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 34 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 35 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 36 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 37 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 38 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 39 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 40 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 41 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 42 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 43 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 44 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 45 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 46 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 47 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 48 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 49 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 50 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 51 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 52 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 53 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 54 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 55 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 56 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 57 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 58 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 59 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 60 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 61 012921.JPG
gallery tuscola alah 62 012921.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten