'We love the competition,' Central A&M boys basketball team embracing tough postseason opponents

As sophomores, before losing in the super-sectionals, Central A&M's five postseason opponents had a combined record of 103-54. Last season, prior to playing at state, their first five postseason opponents had a record of 97-64, and just two teams had won at least 20 games.

Is this the toughest path in three years if Central A&M wants to go back to state?

“For sure, but that’s how we want it," Paradee said. "We want to earn the state championship."

Teams that are typically in Class 2A dropped to Class 1A this season, including St. Anthony and Casey-Westfield, which lost in its own sectional semifinals. The shift in classes created a stacked sectional field. For instance, Nokomis had been Central A&M's sectional championship opponent each of the last two seasons before the two team's met in this year's regional final.

Andricks is adamant that he prefers to play closer, more competitive games than showing up and winning a lopsided game in the postseason. Give Andricks, who is committed to Olivet Nazarene University, a back-and-forth, highly-emotional game.

“As it gets harder, our skills get better and we get better as a team," Andricks said. "I think it’s good for us."