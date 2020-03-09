'We love the competition,' Central A&M boys basketball team embracing tough postseason opponents

MOWEAQUA — Brycen Burgener said his Central A&M boys basketball team heard some rumblings about their path to the Class 1A state Final Four last season.
“Last year we kind of got some comments about how it was an easy road to state and this year it’s certainly not," Burgener said. "(St. Anthony) could have won a state title, easily."
This year, the Raiders are leaving no such doubt.
After A&M beat Effingham St. Anthony on Friday in the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional championship, bringing it within one game of returning to Carver Arena in Peoria, the Raiders celebrated accordingly. Jacob Paradee did his signature backflip, Connor Heaton passed around the recently-cut-down net and the rest of the team posed with photo after photo for anyone who asked.
The Raiders (30-3) knew they had just completed an important and grueling leg of the marathon back to state. Next up is their third straight trip to the Class 1A Carbondale (SIU) Super-sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Goreville, which ended Central A&M's season two years ago. Burgener remembered what he heard a year ago.
Griffin Andricks called Friday's game was the best game in the state. It was a matchup of two top-five ranked teams in the state and a game that was played less than a month earlier with St. Anthony winning by one point at the Teutopolis shootout.
It was also the completion of the most difficult run back to super-sectionals in A&M's three-year stretch of domination. Their path to Carbondale included wins over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (14-19) in the regional semifinals, Nokomis (22-7) in the regional final, Altamont (28-7) in the sectional semifinals and St. Anthony (29-4) in the sectional final. Goreville is the last hurdle in the way of state.
Those five teams have a combined record of 129-39 this season.
“We love the competition," Heaton said. "We want the tough teams. St. Anthony is probably one of the best teams we’ve played all year by far. They have great coaches, great players, just a really balanced group and they play hard. We wouldn’t want anyone else. That’s a big win and that’s a big confidence boost. To beat those guys after they beat us once, it’s going to fuel is for a little bit of a run right here."
As sophomores, before losing in the super-sectionals, Central A&M's five postseason opponents had a combined record of 103-54. Last season, prior to playing at state, their first five postseason opponents had a record of 97-64, and just two teams had won at least 20 games.
Is this the toughest path in three years if Central A&M wants to go back to state?
“For sure, but that’s how we want it," Paradee said. "We want to earn the state championship."
Teams that are typically in Class 2A dropped to Class 1A this season, including St. Anthony and Casey-Westfield, which lost in its own sectional semifinals. The shift in classes created a stacked sectional field. For instance, Nokomis had been Central A&M's sectional championship opponent each of the last two seasons before the two team's met in this year's regional final.
Andricks is adamant that he prefers to play closer, more competitive games than showing up and winning a lopsided game in the postseason. Give Andricks, who is committed to Olivet Nazarene University, a back-and-forth, highly-emotional game.
“As it gets harder, our skills get better and we get better as a team," Andricks said. "I think it’s good for us."
A stronger Class 1A field this year wasn't entirely a surprise to the coaching staff. Head coach Rob Smith knew when last season ended that some of the perennially strong teams in the area would drop down to create a tougher road to state. The players insist they feed off of the challenge and welcome tough opponents.
“They’re usually at their best when they face a challenge and we’ll continue to face more and more challenges," Smith said. "What we do we have? Three more games left, potentially. Hopefully we have three more."
PHOTOS: Central A&M beats Effingham St. Anthony in sectional championship
