With special IHSA meeting approaching, questions remain as contact days can resume in Tier 1 counties on Monday

CHARLESTON — In Charleston athletic director Derrick Zerrusen's first year in the position, it has become clear to never put the cart before the horse when anticipating what the IHSA and state officials will do regarding the return of team sports in Illinois.
Region 6, which includes Macon, Moultrie and Coles counties, moved to Tier 1 this week in the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) COVID-19 mitigation levels, opening up the return and eventual competition for low risk sports including badminton, boys swimming and diving, cheerleading, dance, boys and girls bowling, and girls gymnastics.
The Trojans have boys swimming and competitive dance teams and those will be moving forward, Zerrusen said, but finalizing schedules and the possibilities of moving the start dates of other sports could be done at the special IHSA Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
"If I've learned anything this year, it is to not have thoughts on what could happen in these large meetings to decide things, whether it is by IDPH, IHSA, the Governor's Office, Illinois State Board of Education, or really anyone else," Zerrusen said.
Unlimited contact days for athletes competing in fall, spring and summer sports can also begin next Monday.
"Boys swimming and competitive dance — lower risk sports are able to compete in Tier 1 and we will be doing so," Zerrusen said. "Contact days do begin next Monday for any out-of-season sports, and we will be having them to the greatest extent allowed by IDPH. The coaches and I are still working on scheduling."
While St. Teresa does not participate in any low-risk winter sports, boys and girls basketball will begin their off-season contact days soon. While that itself is a positive step in returning to action, Bulldogs athletic director Todd Vohland does not see a way that the season will move forward under current rules.
"Basketball is doing some stuff starting this week and they will be doing things every other day in a more open gym situation here," Vohland said. "I'm going to be very surprised if basketball is played at this time of year. It is still listed as a high-risk sport and, from my understanding, I don't see any time in the real near future the IDPH changing that classification. We know for a fact that we cannot play other schools at this point no matter what tier level we are at.
"I can see the IHSA changing (the basketball) season to later because I don't think there's much hope of one happening in February. That's my personal opinion."
Vohland speculated that volleyball could be moved forward from its originally scheduled spring start date of Feb. 15 at next week's IHSA meeting.
"Next Wednesday is going to show us a lot and then also the regularly scheduled meeting for Feb. 8 is also going to show us a lot," Vohland said. "I don't think everything is going to be settled next Wednesday. I think those next two board meetings we will learn a lot.
"I applaud the IHSA for continuing to try to make this work as much as possible. A lot of people are frustrated and deservedly so, but I think the IHSA has done it's very best given the situation they have been put in."
The move to Tier 1 does not bring a change for Decatur Public Schools athletes, who remain unable to participate in extracurricular activities while the district is in remote learning. DPS coordinator of youth sports Joe Caputo said that athletics remains on hold until the district decides when activities may resume again, with no date currently set.
Maroa-Forsyth's competitive dance program will begin activities soon, as well as boys and girls basketball contact days, Trojans athletic director Phil Applebee said. The softball and baseball teams will also quickly follow suit.
"Softball is going to start getting into the (batting) cages because in a normal year typically they are in there right after January with baseball," Applebee said. "They aren't going to go crazy because their season, right now, doesn't start until mid-April. But who knows what's going to happen? I want to make sure our kids are prepared for that."
Athletic directors across the state have been challenged in formulating and reformulating schedules, but Applebee said he's happy to have the challenge if it means Trojans athletes can compete.
"(After next Wednesday's meeting), I hope we are playing. My 100% truth is that I don't care how they make it happen. I just want our kids playing," he said. "I want them to have an opportunity to compete and do the things that they love. If that means I've got to reschedule everything again, so be it. We will reschedule everything again. Whatever we have to do to try and salvage something for our students, we are going to do it."
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten