'You have to make something happen,' MacArthur junior Nick Spannaus clutch late in games

DECATUR — Neither of Nick Spannaus' most recent game-winning shots were simply a product of the moment.
The origin story of his game-winning 3-pointer against Chatham Glenwood on Friday and his driving and-1 layup in the waning seconds against Springfield Lanphier can be traced back further, to 7 a.m. on most mornings inside the MacArthur High School gym.
Spannaus, a 6-foot-5 junior for the Generals, puts up shots in mornings before school begins, with each rebound coming back to him after being fired out of a shooting machine.
“I feel like it’s mandatory," Spannaus said of the morning workouts. "You see on that last shot, I could have very well missed it. I think it was just muscle memory and me following through. My form was straight. I just try to come in here and put up reps. I mean, ‘Why not?’"
The game-winning basket against Lanphier wasn't designed to end up the way that it did. MacArthur coach Ron Ingram drew the play up to start in guard Qua Smith's hands, with Smith driving to Spannaus' side to see if the defender would make a mistake and allow an open 3-pointer. Instead, the Lions did something different on defense and allowed Spannaus to go coast-to-coast for a layup.
“He’s been pretty clutch," Smith said. "He’s been in the gym a lot lately."
The only two buzzer-beaters in his career have come in the last five days. He's not getting too high about it, but staying in the moment and appreciating helping MacArthur (10-12) to a pair of critical Central State Eight Conference wins. In the last six games, he's averaging 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and two blocks.
“It’s a nice feeling, really," Spannaus said. "I try to go out here and perform. … It’s more of an adrenaline rush. I got the ball and I was like, OK, well, there’s no other option; the clock is running down so you have to make something happen.
“You’ve got to have confidence. If you don’t, I could have very easily passed it out to someone or I could have made a mistake, but I believed in myself and my team believed in me and I got it done."
Spannaus missed more than 10 games earlier this season with a back injury that he said stemmed from not having an arch in his feet. He has insoles for his shoes and has been pain free since. Even while he was hurt, he did as many basketball activities as he could while staying within the confines of being comfortable.
The Generals had to piece things together without him, but it wasn't easy to find replacements for what Spannaus brings.
“His scoring, rebounding, his length on defense, he’s bringing a lot to us right now," Ingram said. "We missed a lot of things. We were used to having him in open gyms and in practices always scoring and being that energy guy. He’s all that. He’s our best athlete. He can guard somebody’s best player. He can guard a big. He can guard a guard. He brings a lot to the table."
Spannaus and the team are one in the same. He's healthy and the team is young, healthy and gaining valuable experience. What has been working for Spannaus? It's simple: health.
“Just me being healthy and me being on the court everyday, my team believing in me and my coaches have been wanting me to push myself even harder and push everybody else in practice," he said. "I think that’s the biggest thing is it’s all just coming together as a connection."
Ingram and Spannaus agree that the team is on to something as the regular season hits the home stretch. Spannaus' big shots are every bit a reason for that.
“I think we’re the good team that everybody forgot," Ingram said. "They talk about all those other teams, and we started out kind of bad and everybody just forgot about us. Our guys didn’t complain; they didn’t cry about it. They just got in the gym and got better and that’s just what they did."
