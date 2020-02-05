'You have to make something happen,' MacArthur junior Nick Spannaus clutch late in games

“He’s been pretty clutch," Smith said. "He’s been in the gym a lot lately."

The only two buzzer-beaters in his career have come in the last five days. He's not getting too high about it, but staying in the moment and appreciating helping MacArthur (10-12) to a pair of critical Central State Eight Conference wins. In the last six games, he's averaging 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and two blocks.

“It’s a nice feeling, really," Spannaus said. "I try to go out here and perform. … It’s more of an adrenaline rush. I got the ball and I was like, OK, well, there’s no other option; the clock is running down so you have to make something happen.

“You’ve got to have confidence. If you don’t, I could have very easily passed it out to someone or I could have made a mistake, but I believed in myself and my team believed in me and I got it done."

Spannaus missed more than 10 games earlier this season with a back injury that he said stemmed from not having an arch in his feet. He has insoles for his shoes and has been pain free since. Even while he was hurt, he did as many basketball activities as he could while staying within the confines of being comfortable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}