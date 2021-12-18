Conn: Decatur LSA honors great teacher, coach and storyteller, Tom Saunches

Ask any of the thousands of people Tom Saunches has taught and coached through his now 51 years in the profession, they’ll describe him as a storyteller — he has a knack for stories that encapsulate the situation at hand.

Saunches taught English and coached at Argenta-Oreana for more than 30 years. He's retired from full-time teaching, but still coaches varsity boys basketball and teaches a senior English class at Lutheran School Association in Decatur.

But Saunches doesn’t just tell stories. He also listens with a curious mind and gentle nature — watching him interact with young people is a wonder. LSA athletic director Kurt Younghouse said it best: “I wish he’d been my senior English teacher.”

Saunches has always been a winning coach. Much of that winning came in the sport Saunches was best at, baseball — he was a minor league player in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He led the Argenta baseball program to 586 wins, 15 regional titles and four state appearances in his 34 seasons.

But, while at Argenta, Saunches also had two separate stints as boys basketball coach and football coach. He’s in his fifth season as LSA basketball coach and has eclipsed 250 career wins in basketball.

Saunches is the all-time wins leader at his school in every sport he's coached, with his totals in baseball, basketball and football not likely to be passed for a long time.

In all, he has more than 900 career coaching wins combining the sports — 943, to be exact.

Those coaching milestones — collected during a career that dates back to his first job as a teacher and assistant coach at Macon High School in 1971 — were celebrated Friday night with family, friends, former colleagues and players at a surprise banquet for Saunches following LSA’s boys basketball win against Sullivan.

Saunches was a teacher and assistant coach in football during World Series champion Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker’s time at Macon, and the two remain friends. Though Snitker couldn’t be there Friday, he recorded a video for the occasion congratulating Saunches on his accomplishments.

A celebration of Saunches’ career wouldn’t be complete without also celebrating his family — his wife Renee, daughter Nicole, son Michael, daughter-in-law Elizabeth and grandchildren Scarlett, Kendall and Liam.

Anyone involved in athletics knows the sacrifice — a coach’s family has to share them with what, in a lot of ways, is a second family.

But if teaching and coaching are a gift, Saunches is Santa Claus. So, to the Saunches family, I say thank you for sharing.

I’ll finish in Saunches style — with a couple of my own stories about him.

Soon after retiring as teacher and baseball coach at Argenta, Saunches surprised many by taking the Bombers boys basketball coaching job. That summer, I gave Saunches a call as part of a story I was doing on area teams’ summer activities. I’ll paraphrase, but Saunches basically said: I don’t do much of that. I like kids to have the summers to be kids.

Some may take that as a shot to all the coaches — which is most of them — who play a full summer schedule and use every contact day, but I found it incredibly refreshing. There’s more than one coaching style. Saunches used what worked for him.

Then there was the conversation I had with Saunches a year or two later — probably around 2015. When I hear the name “Tom Saunches,” this is the conversation I think about. It was after an Argenta baseball game, and — completely unsolicited — Saunches said, “I like the way you write. You make me sound like me.”

I don’t know if he remembers that or not, but I’ll never forget it. For him to have picked out that aspect — that I presented him authentically … I’ve never been given a more meaningful and thoughtful compliment.

I don’t remember how I responded at the time — I hope it was, “Thank you, Tom.” But I’d also, all these years later, add: “I like the way you treat people. You make them feel special.”

