Conn: Giving thanks for one tough turkey in Tom McNamara

If you’ve ever been to a Decatur Turkey Tournament game, you’ve been in the same gym with J. Thomas McNamara.

Whether or not you know McNamara, the Decatur Tribune sports editor and Macon County local sports historian — or whether or not you see him sitting near the “Tournament Historian” sign at Stephen Decatur Middle School this week — take a moment this Thanksgiving to give thanks for a man who is showing his courage matches his dedication to local sports.

McNamara has been a staple at Decatur sporting events since beginning as a sports clerk at the Decatur Herald in 1957. He’s never missed a Turkey Tournament, not even after surviving cancer in 2008.

But since April, McNamara has been off area sidelines and courts, instead spending most of his time in the hospital or at home recovering from multiple surgeries.

If you know McNamara and haven’t seen him in awhile, the first thing you’re going to notice is he’s lost some weight. And, he’s using a walker, with two nephrostomy bags attached from the walker to a port under his shirt and into his kidneys.

These seven months have been tough for McNamara, and they’re still not easy — being out of the house too long is painful and tiring. McNamara, though, is still wearing his trademark smile.

And, he’s never stopped writing. His weekly column continued to run in the Tribune — he missed just two — through hospital stays, the pain of recovering from surgery and the dread he may never return to covering live sports.

“I’m thankful for a lot of things this week, and one of them is (Decatur Tribune Editor) Paul Osborne allowing me to keep writing,” said the 80-yar-old McNamara. “Without the Tribune giving me time to write and allowing me to keep my mind off all my medical problems, I don’t know if I could’ve done it.”

It started on April 5. McNamara hadn’t been feeling well, and a doctor’s appointment quickly led to McNamara’s hospitalization at St. John’s in Springfield. It was discovered that while radiation treatment had destroyed his prostate cancer back in 2008, the scar tissue and lingering effects eventually damaged his bladder.

McNamara said he was told he’d need nephrostomy surgery in order to extend his life. He now has a permanent port in his kidneys with tubes coming out that fill bags with his urine. Wherever McNamara goes, the two bags come with him.

“Little Mac and Big Mac — I named them,” McNamara said with a smile. “It’s not going to affect what I do with sportswriting. I just have two companions now. They’re something I’ll have for the rest of my life, but I give thanks for them. I’m going to live."

While McNamara said he's searching for options that make the bags less visible, he's not going to hide in the house with the Turkey Tournament returning after being canceled in 2020.

“It’s inconvenient, but at 80 years old, things are going to start happening to the body — it’s nothing to be ashamed of," McNamara said. "I was near death with renal failure on April 5, and now it’s Thanksgiving and I’m going to be spending it with my family, and I’m going to be able to attend the Turkey Tournament.

“I’m thankful for those things.”

Pardon McNamara if he’s especially into the Thanksgiving spirit this year. He said he's looking forward on the holiday to giving thanks for his wife Nancy, children Michelle and Brian, his grandchildren, the doctors and nurses at St. John’s and SIU Medicine, and his faith in God.

As a community, let’s be thankful for McNamara. Not a single person would’ve batted an eye had he said it was time to retire. Those of us who call him a friend would’ve celebrated his Hall of Fame career.

But that’s not what McNamara wants at 80 years old. And if Big Mac and Little Mac have to come along to games, too … well, McNamara has more than earned the right to bring a couple guests.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

