Conn: Kicking St. Teresa out in non-football sports doesn't make sense for the CIC

But for the CIC schools making the decision to not reveal their reasonings publicly … that stinks.

Now all we can do is speculate as to what the reasons were, which I invite you to do in the comment sections on the Herald & Review Facebook page.

For those of us who were around during the 2012 Okaw breakup, it was fascinating to see St. Teresa grab the lifeline it was thrown as Maroa-Forsyth, Monticello and Tolono Unity were left twisting in the wind. The schools that eventually made up the CIC had every intention of leaving St. Teresa behind when they made that move, but relented only to watch seven years of the bottom of Jacardia Wright and Denim Cook’s cleats.

That has apparently left them sick of St. T. And, well, who could blame them when it comes to football? This goes back well before the CIC. When’s the last time Meridian beat St. T at football? It was 1999. Since, Meridian has lost 22 straight years to the Bulldogs. How about Clinton? The Maroons have lost 24 straight since beating St. T in 1997. It’s not much better for Warrensburg (1-21 vs. St. Teresa since 1997) or even Central A&M (6-15).

So, for five of the remaining six teams in the CIC — powerhouse Tuscola is 5-6 against St. T since joining the conference — St. T has been nearly an automatic loss in a sport where it takes a winning record to make the playoffs. It seems pretty clear football is the motivation — this group of schools has already done this once, and they’re not the only ones around the state to make a similar decision.

But to not even consider St. Teresa’s proposal to stay in the conference for the other sports besides football? I don’t understand that one. Losing in the regular season doesn’t prohibit playoffs in any sport other than football. And, other than volleyball, St. Teresa hasn’t been dominant in any other sport in a decade.

Schools often make conference moves to ease travel, but Decatur is centrally located in the conference. Why take a longer trip on a Tuesday night during basketball season, or pull baseball and softball kids out of class early on a Thursday, just to avoid playing St. Teresa?

If a CIC athletic director or administrator would like to explain that on the record, please email justin.conn@lee.net or mflaten@herald-review.com.

The CIC should offer membership in non-football sports to both St. Teresa and Maroa-Forsyth to help shorten travel (time and expense) for everyone in the conference.

That’s not going to happen.

With no clear answers for schools interested in joining the conference that don't involve adding a ridiculous amount of travel, my guess is the CIC athletic directors are currently scrambling to find the closest possible non-St. Teresa opponents in all the sports. The ADs slowest on the draw will be stuck with the decision of searching far and wide for an opponent, or swallowing their pride and scheduling St. Teresa.

I could be wrong. But until someone explains it to us, it’s all we’ve got.

