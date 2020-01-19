Conn: Why every game has me 'Three seconds!' closer to insanity

When I was in high school attending games, I enjoyed ribbing the refs. A friend and I would assign nicknames — usually ‘Stash’ for refs with moustaches, or ‘Baldy’ for those without hair. That seemed to cover most of them.

But I never felt anger at Stash or Baldy. Of all the mistreatment of human beings there is in this world, I see more episodes of unhinged outrage nightly at a high school basketball game than I have in my lifetime over true injustice.

Maybe sports are a way for some to release their anger in a nonviolent way. But do these men and women wearing black-and-white stripes, running up and down the floor with those young kids for a few extra bucks, really deserve to be on the other end of that?

The following are my seven most eye-rolling, cringe-inducing adult fan bellows that, if you find yourself yelling, should maybe cause you to examine your life choices.

'Call it both ways'

There aren’t two ways to call a game. There’s getting the call right or getting it wrong. Sometimes one team is committing more fouls or violations than the other. There’s no rule that says the fouls have to be even.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

'Three seconds'