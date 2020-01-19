Conn: Why every game has me 'Three seconds!' closer to insanity

I have a confession to make, and it’s not easy to admit.
Sometimes, going to high school sporting events can be ... trying.
It’s adults yelling at the refs. After listening to it for 20 years, it's gotten old. I know the refs are tired of it.
Writing this column isn’t going to change it, but I want to explain how I got to this point, and ask — politely — to think twice before you start in on the officials at a high school sporting event.
I remember driving home from a high school basketball game I took my now-11-year-old son to when he was 5 or 6. I don’t remember where the game was at, but he asked me as we made our way home — “Why do people yell and get so mad at games?”
I tried to explain it, but I couldn’t.
“Well, they love their team,” I told him. “And ... sometimes that makes people ... for some reason ...”
Then I said: “You know what? I don’t know why they act like that.”
I enjoy the games themselves. I like watching high school players compete and a really active student section is a blast. But after hearing the same tired gripes screamed aggressively at a high volume night after night by grown-ups ... I don’t get what the draw is to doing that.
When I was in high school attending games, I enjoyed ribbing the refs. A friend and I would assign nicknames — usually ‘Stash’ for refs with moustaches, or ‘Baldy’ for those without hair. That seemed to cover most of them.
But I never felt anger at Stash or Baldy. Of all the mistreatment of human beings there is in this world, I see more episodes of unhinged outrage nightly at a high school basketball game than I have in my lifetime over true injustice.
Maybe sports are a way for some to release their anger in a nonviolent way. But do these men and women wearing black-and-white stripes, running up and down the floor with those young kids for a few extra bucks, really deserve to be on the other end of that?
The following are my seven most eye-rolling, cringe-inducing adult fan bellows that, if you find yourself yelling, should maybe cause you to examine your life choices.
'Call it both ways'
There aren’t two ways to call a game. There’s getting the call right or getting it wrong. Sometimes one team is committing more fouls or violations than the other. There’s no rule that says the fouls have to be even.
You have free articles remaining.
'Three seconds'
There are a lot of specific calls people yell for — traveling is the most common — but three seconds is my pet peeve. Anyone who goes to a basketball game and fixes their focus on the lane so they can yell, “Three seconds” at the ref should just go home. That’s a horrible way to watch a basketball game.
'How much did they pay you?'
The answer is $40 or $50. That’s how much they make.
'Get some glasses'
1952 called. It wants its ref insult back.
'Over the back'
Some get really dramatic when they scream this one, stressing “back.” I think fans yelling this should know that it’s not a foul to get a rebound over the top of another player. That’s why tall players are so good at basketball.
'Get him/her off him/her'
That’s called defense. Don’t expect the ref to bail you out if your team can’t handle it.
'What game are you watching?'
It's the same one you are, except they're much closer to the action, literally running as hard as they can to get in position to see the play, and much more experienced and knowledgeable of the rules of the game.
Any official I’ve met — and I've known a lot doing this job — takes the job seriously and does the best they can. I’ve briefly tried officiating a couple of times, and it’s difficult even if you don’t have a gym full of people screaming. If you’re going to so aggressively challenge officials, you should at least have to have read the rule book, been certified and tried it yourself.
Or, live by this rule: If you wouldn’t go up to someone on the street or in a restaurant and scream at them while they’re doing their job, don’t do it at a game.
PHOTOS: MacArthur boys win city game
Smith_Qua 1.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 306 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 305 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 304 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 303 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 302 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 301 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 300 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 299 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 298 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 297 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 296 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 295 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 294 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 293 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 292 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 291 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 290 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 289 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 288 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 287 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 286 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 285 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 284 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 283 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 282 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 281 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 280 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 279 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 278 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 277 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 276 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 275 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 274 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 273 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 272 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 271 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 270 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 269 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 268 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 267 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 266 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 265 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 264 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 263 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 262 01.14.20.JPG
Eisenhower MacArthur 261 01.14.20.JPG
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7971. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR