Conn: Why I voted for Lewis Jackson's induction into the DPS Athletic Hall of Fame

It was a weeknight, non-conference matchup against Jacksonville, and there wasn’t an empty seat in Eisenhower’s gym.

I was new at the Herald & Review in January 2008, so they sent me out to see what all the fuss was about, and it didn’t take long to notice 5-foot-9 Panthers senior Lewis Jackson appearing to levitate as he darted up and down the court. You don’t see players that size hammering home one-hand alley-oops — it was easy to see why Jackson had captured Decatur’s imagination like none since.

Jackson was a two-time Macon County Player of the Year and went on to a four-year career at Purdue with some professional stops afterwards as well. As a member of the Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame committee, when Jackson’s name came up, it was a no-brainer to vote “Yes.”

Except, it’s not that simple. Jackson had two run-ins with the law after his high school days — one for pot in his second year at Purdue and another for possession of heroin with intent to deliver in 2017, a Class One felony.

That second one is a clear cause for pause.

I’m not going to tell you how you should feel about Jackson. But, as a member of the committee, I wanted to explain why I voted for Jackson’s admission.

I don’t speak for any of the other committee members — this is only my thought process on it.

I’m uncomfortable with a DPS Athletic Hall of Fame that doesn’t include Jackson, an all-time DPS great on the court by any measure.

The moral standard remains an argument for whatever hall of fame is being discussed. There are cheaters and law-breakers in the Baseball Hall of Fame, and cheaters and law-breakers being held out of it.

Jackson isn’t the first DPS Athletic Hall of Famer to be scrutinized by the committee for their off-field actions, and he’s not the first to be honored as a Hall of Famer despite past legal transgressions.

This isn’t condoning what Jackson did, or any of the crimes any Hall of Famers may have committed. But we’re not sitting down with each individual’s rap sheet and moral code, so why judge Jackson more harshly just because his mistakes were made more public because of the level he rose to?

Also, those mistakes don’t just erase what Jackson accomplished — three regional titles (the school’s only three in the last 33 years) and the school’s first sectional title in 31 years; four years at Purdue, including making the Big Ten All-Freshman team, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention as a junior and senior, and playing in 10 NCAA Tournament games; playing in the G League and overseas professionally; and running local youth clinics … he’s given Decatur a lot.

Athletic accomplishments don’t erase bad behavior. And, there are limits to forgiveness. But has Jackson — who paid his debt to society and has now finished his Master’s degree at Purdue — crossed that line past forgiveness?

Friday will be a great opportunity to honor a group of athletes, including Jackson, who made Decatur proud with their athletic accomplishments. Whether you agree with his induction or not, the latest class is another memorable one.

