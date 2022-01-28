Conn: Why I voted for Lewis Jackson's induction into the DPS Athletic Hall of Fame

Eisenhower senior Lewis Jackson, Herald & Review player of the year, poses for a portrait in the team locker room at the high school Monday, March 24, 2008. Jackson is among those in the latest Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame class.
It was a weeknight, non-conference matchup against Jacksonville, and there wasn’t an empty seat in Eisenhower’s gym.
I was new at the Herald & Review in January 2008, so they sent me out to see what all the fuss was about, and it didn’t take long to notice
5-foot-9 Panthers senior Lewis Jackson appearing to levitate as he darted up and down the court. You don’t see players that size hammering home one-hand alley-oops — it was easy to see why Jackson had captured Decatur’s imagination like none since.
Jackson was a two-time Macon County Player of the Year and went on to a four-year career at Purdue with some professional stops afterwards as well. As a member of the Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame committee, when Jackson’s name came up, it was a no-brainer to vote “Yes.”
Except, it’s not that simple. Jackson had two run-ins with the law after his high school days — one for pot in his second year at Purdue and another
for possession of heroin with intent to deliver in 2017, a Class One felony.
That second one is a clear cause for pause.
I’m not going to tell you how you should feel about Jackson. But, as a member of the committee, I wanted to explain why I voted for Jackson’s admission.
I don’t speak for any of the other committee members — this is only my thought process on it.
I’m uncomfortable with a DPS Athletic Hall of Fame that doesn’t include Jackson, an all-time DPS great on the court by any measure.
The moral standard remains an argument for whatever hall of fame is being discussed. There are cheaters and law-breakers in the Baseball Hall of Fame, and cheaters and law-breakers being held out of it.
Jackson isn’t the first DPS Athletic Hall of Famer to be scrutinized by the committee for their off-field actions, and he’s not the first to be honored as a Hall of Famer despite past legal transgressions.
This isn’t condoning what Jackson did, or any of the crimes any Hall of Famers may have committed. But we’re not sitting down with each individual’s rap sheet and moral code, so why judge Jackson more harshly just because his mistakes were made more public because of the level he rose to?
Also, those mistakes don’t just erase what Jackson accomplished — three regional titles (the school’s only three in the last 33 years) and the school’s first sectional title in 31 years; four years at Purdue, including making the Big Ten All-Freshman team, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention as a junior and senior, and playing in 10 NCAA Tournament games; playing in the G League and overseas professionally; and
running local youth clinics … he’s given Decatur a lot.
Athletic accomplishments don’t erase bad behavior. And, there are limits to forgiveness. But has Jackson —
who paid his debt to society and has now finished his Master’s degree at Purdue — crossed that line past forgiveness?
Friday will be a great opportunity to honor a group of athletes, including Jackson, who made Decatur proud with their athletic accomplishments. Whether you agree with his induction or not, the latest class is another memorable one.
PHOTOS: Eisenhower and Purdue basketball great Lewis Jackson
Eisenhower senior Lewis Jackson, Herald & Review player of the year, poses for a portrait in the gymnasium at the high school Monday, March 24, 2008, in Decatur. Jackson is among the latest Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Famers.
Purdue's Lewis Jackson (23) eyes the basket as Illinois' Demetri McCamey (32) defends during the first half of a game at the Assembly Hall Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, Ill. (Herald & Review/Stephen Haas)
Eisenhower senior Lewis Jackson, Herald & Review player of the year, poses for a portrait in the team locker room at the high school Monday, March 24, 2008. Jackson is among those in the latest Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame class.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) flies through the air for two points against Springfield Lanphier during an IHSA class 3A sectional game at Mt. Zion High School Thursday, March 6, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Lewis Jackson and other local basketball players took part in a "Back to School Bash" at Eisenhower High School.
Lewis Jackson and other local basketball players took part in a "Back to School Bash" at Eisenhower High School.
Lewis Jackson and other local basketball players took part in a "Back to School Bash" at Eisenhower High School.
Purdue guard Lewis Jackson, center, drives against Virginia Commonwealth guards Brandon Rozzell, left, and Bradford Burgess in 2011.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) celebrates with Drew Washington (10) after a game at Eisenhower High School Friday, Jan. 18, 2008, in Decatur, Ill.
Purdue's Lewis Jackson (23) watches from the bench during the first half of a game at the Assembly Hall Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2010, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, Ill. (Herald & Review/ Stephen Haas)
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) reaches for a layup against Peoria Richwoods during a game of the River City Shootout in the Robertson Memorial Field House Monday, Jan. 21, 2008, on the Bradley University campus in Peoria, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) makes a run for the basket during a game at MacArthur High School in Decatur, Ill., Friday, Feb. 15, 2008.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) maneuvers through the defense of Chatham Glenwood's Mitch Falter (23) and Kyle Krager (2) during an IHSA 3A regional game at Southeast High School Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2008, in Springfield, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) shoots a lay-up under pressure from Springfield Lanphier's Cheldon Brown (31) during an IHSA class 3A sectional game at Mt. Zion High School Thursday, March 6, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) remains on the floor as the Champaign Central team and fans celebrate after an IHSA class 3A sectional championship game at Mt. Zion High School Friday, March 7, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/ Lisa Morrison Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson works back towards the basket against Centralia's Kory Smith.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) dribbles low as MacArthur's Tirell Anderson (10) guards during a game at Eisenhower High School in Decatur Friday, Dec. 21, 2007.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) celebrates with Drew Washington (10) after a game at Eisenhower High School Friday, Jan. 18, 2008, in Decatur, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) takes control of a loose ball from Peoria Richwoods' Jontell Lindsay (11) during a game of the River City Shootout in the Robertson Memorial Field House Monday, Jan. 21, 2008, on the Bradley University campus in Peoria, Ill.
Purdue's Lewis Jackson (23) catches his breath between plays during the first half of a game at the Assembly Hall Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, Ill. (Herald & Review/Stephen Haas)
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) reacts after having a foul called against him during a game at MacArthur High School in Decatur, Ill., Friday, Feb. 15, 2008.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) shoots a basket over the arms of Chatham Glenwood's Nick Fuchs (22) during an IHSA 3A regional game at Southeast High School Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2008, in Springfield, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) leads the team out of the locker room before the start of an IHSA class 3A sectional game against Springfield Lanphier at Mt. Zion High School Thursday, March 6, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas A friend tries to pull an emotional Lewis Jackson off the floor after a loss to Champaign Central in an IHSA class 3A sectional championship game at Mt. Zion High School Friday, March 7, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) makes a break down the court against MacArthur's Tirell Anderson (10) during a game at Eisenhower High School in Decatur Friday, Dec. 21, 2007.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) struggles with Normal Community's Kennedy Freeman (23) and Shaquille Florez (30) during the first half of a game at Eisenhower High School Friday, Jan. 18, 2008, in Decatur, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) squeezes through the defense of Peoria Richwoods' Triston Anderson (3) and James Robertson (31) during a game of the River City Shootout in the Robertson Memorial Field House Monday, Jan. 21, 2008, on the Bradley University campus in Peoria, Ill.
Purdue's Lewis Jackson (23) reacts after a play during the second half of a game at the Assembly Hall Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, Ill. (Herald & Review/Stephen Haas)
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11), Jarod Oldham (3), Drew Washington (10) and Terveris Smith (4) hug on the court after a win against MacArthur in double overtime at MacArthur High School in Decatur, Ill., Friday, Feb. 15, 2008.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) congratulates Drew Washington (10) after a score against Chatham Glenwood during an IHSA 3A regional game at Southeast High School Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2008, in Springfield, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) works the baseline against Springfield Lanphier's Cheldon Brown (31) during an IHSA class 3A sectional game at Mt. Zion High School Thursday, March 6, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) looks to the bench during an IHSA class 3A sectional championship game at Mt. Zion High School Friday, March 7, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower senior Lewis Jackson, Herald & Review player of the year, poses for a portrait in the team locker room at the high school Monday, March 24, 2008, in Decatur, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) guards Normal Community's Kennedy Freeman (23) during the first half of a game at Eisenhower High School Friday, Jan. 18, 2008, in Decatur, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) works the ball against Peoria Richwoods' Aaron Davis (15) during a game of the River City Shootout in the Robertson Memorial Field House Monday, Jan. 21, 2008, on the Bradley University campus in Peoria, Ill.
Purdue's Lewis Jackson (23) looks for room to pass as Illinois' Demetri McCamey (32) and Calvin Brock (25) double team during the second half of a game at the Assembly Hall Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, Ill. (Herald & Review/Stephen Haas)
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) charges through Chatham Glenwood's Josh Atwood (24) as Zack Zimmerman (20) looks on during an IHSA 3A regional game at Southeast High School Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2008, in Springfield, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) puts teh ball in the basket during an IHSA class 3A sectional game against Springfield Lanphier at Mt. Zion High School Thursday, March 6, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) guards Champaign Central's Verdell Jones (34) during an IHSA class 3A sectional championship game at Mt. Zion High School Friday, March 7, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Purdue's Lewis Jackson (23) shakes hands with his former high school coach, Eisenhower's Jeremy Moore, while walking to the locker room after a game against Illinois at the Assembly Hall Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, Ill. (Herald & Review/Stephen Haas)
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) congratulates teammates after a win over Chatham Glenwood in an IHSA 3A regional game at Southeast High School Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2008, in Springfield, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) passes around Champaign Central's Keith Biggers (50) during an IHSA class 3A sectional championship game at Mt. Zion High School Friday, March 7, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) motions to his team during an IHSA class 3A sectional gameagainst Springfield Lanphier at Mt. Zion High School Thursday, March 6, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) makes a break for the basket against Champaign Central's Verdell Jones (34) during an IHSA class 3A sectional championship game at Mt. Zion High School Friday, March 7, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Drew Washington (10), Lewis Jackson (11) and Jeremy Robinson (31) walk to the bench for a timeout during an IHSA class 3A sectional championship game at Mt. Zion High School Friday, March 7, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) shoots two points as Champaign Central's Verdell Jones (34) defends during an IHSA class 3A sectional championship game at Mt. Zion High School Friday, March 7, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) shoots a three-pointer against Champaign Central during an IHSA class 3A sectional championship game at Mt. Zion High School Friday, March 7, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) takes a shot over Normal Community's Kennedy Freeman (23) during the first half of a game at Eisenhower High School Friday, Jan. 18, 2008, in Decatur, Ill.
Purdue's Lewis Jackson (23) shakes hands with Illinois players after a game at the Assembly Hall Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2010, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, Ill. (Herald & Review/ Stephen Haas)
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) makes a break down the court against Peoria Richwoods during a game of the River City Shootout in the Robertson Memorial Field House Monday, Jan. 21, 2008, on the Bradley University campus in Peoria, Ill.
Purdue's Lewis Jackson (23) shoots for two against Illinois' Trent Meacham (1) during the first half of a game at the Assembly Hall Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, Ill. (Herald & Review/Stephen Haas)
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) goes for a lay-up against MacArthur during a game at MacArthur High School in Decatur, Ill., Friday, Feb. 15, 2008.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) drives past Chatham Glenwood's Cody Traina (12) during an IHSA 3A regional game at Southeast High School Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2008, in Springfield, Ill.
Herald & Review/Lyndsie Schlink Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) goes up for a shot over Mt Zion.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) walks off the court with assistant coach Jimmy Oldham after a win over Springfield Lanphier in an IHSA class 3A sectional game at Mt. Zion High School Thursday, March 6, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) buries his face in his jersey as he walks off the court after a loss to Champaign Central in an IHSA class 3A sectional championship game at Mt. Zion High School Friday, March 7, 2008, in Mt. Zion, Ill.
Herald & Review/ Lisa Morrison Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Lewis Jackson moves the ball to the basket against a Peoria defender. Brandel Griggs in the background.
Herald & Review/Stephen Haas Eisenhower's Lewis Jackson (11) heads for the basket as MacArthur's Ken Foreman (22) defends during a game at Eisenhower High School in Decatur Friday, Dec. 21, 2007.
Lewis Jackson, center, talks with players before a scrimmage game Saturday during a Back to School Bash at Eisenhower High School. Online gallery at
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR
