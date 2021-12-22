Conn: You shared some thoughts on St. Teresa's removal from the CIC. Here are my reactions

Last week I asked for a opinions on my thoughts on the Central Illinois Conference’s ousting of St. Teresa.

Well, I received some good stuff — mostly from St. Teresa supporters — so I’m going to share some of it here, along with my reaction.

A point that was made repeatedly that I agree with is that, for St. Teresa football, this is ultimately a good thing. Potentially playing a more difficult schedule season after season will better prepare a team that enters most years with a goal to win the state title.

St. Teresa has missed the playoffs three times since 1991. In 19 of those seasons, St. Teresa has lost two or fewer games. But in that time, the Bulldogs have a total of one state appearance.

Is the Bulldogs schedule what has held them back? Not every year (those years in 3A and 4A because of the early years of the private school multiplier didn’t help). But in some of them — especially since the breakup of the Okaw Valley — maybe.

The talk is that next year is the last year of what will have become a seven-year run of dominance, and then the talent level drops off. But history says any dip in talent for the Bulldogs will be temporary. My guess is as long as St. T is standing, that football team will be relevant.

Easily the most entertaining call I received was from retired St. Teresa assistant coach Bill Tapscott, who agreed with my column but called into question my reporting about a St. Teresa loss to Clinton in 1997.

“I don’t recall Clinton ever beating us in varsity football,” Tapscott said in a voicemail. He then chuckled and said: “They might have beat us in skateboarding or something, but they sure didn’t beat us in football.”

First of all, it was great to hear from Tapscott — a fixture on the St. T sideline during my days as a reporter. When it’s been close to 25 years since something happened, I can understand forgetting. A friend of mine recently texted me about some trip we apparently took in 1996 that I have no recollection of (and, no, it did not involve alcohol!).

But, in the case of St. Teresa’s loss to Clinton in 1997, I have proof: The Sept. 27, 1999 H&R reported on the 27-26 Clinton win, with then-coach Scott Davis saying, "A good football team doesn't make mistakes like this in Week 5.” There’s also the little detail in the piece that it had been 12 years since Clinton had beaten St. Teresa before 1997.

That 1997 St. Teresa team finished 4-5 — tied for the second-worst record the team has had since 1990. What followed was the Bulldogs’ most dominant stretch under Davis — St. Teresa won 72 of their next 82 games. They don’t stay down long.

Longtime Meridian teacher and coach Phil Stielow (@pstielow on Twitter) tweeted: Sullivan leaving had a huge roll in this. It forced the hands. 6 teams is better than 7 teams to schedule in FB. Nobody was joining with St. T there.

This makes some sense, but it still doesn't explain not allowing them to stay in the conference for the non-football sports, which is my main issue with the whole thing.

With St. Teresa now a free agent, local official and Monticello supporter Jeff Roberts (@jeffr1312 on Twitter) tweeted: “Come on back and join the IPC.”

The IPC is the Illini Prairie Conference, which includes former Okaw Valley conference members Monticello and Tolono Unity — both still powerhouse 3A programs — along with another top program in St. Joseph-Ogden.

That makes some sense for football, but — again — not the other sports (see my last column on this subject). Sending the basketball team to Chillicothe on a Tuesday night … not great.

The Sangamo, which is the conference Maroa-Forsyth ended up in, probably makes the most sense for St. Teresa if it’s joining a conference for all the sports. It's still adding quite a bit of travel to what the CIC was, but adding Maroa back would be a win, and — especially if adding St. T meant dumping Pittsfield — the trips are manageable.

I have other thoughts on what St. Teresa’s path could or should be, but I feel like St. T athletic director Todd Vohland would be much more knowledgeable on what’s realistic and what’s not for the Bulldogs. He’s going to be the one tasked with finding all his teams opponents after this move is completed.

We’ll give Vohland and the athletic staff time to figure it out, and follow up in the new year. Because of the potential domino effect that could happen if St. Teresa joins another conference or the CIC recruits new teams, St. Teresa fans aren’t the only ones interested in what’s next. Stay tuned.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.