A running start: Tuscola cross country runner Josiah Hortin shines in freshman year

"I really think the sky's the limit as far as my improvement this year. At the rate I'm going, maybe 16:20 or 16:15 by the end of the season. I'm just trying to do anything I can to get better in a race," Hortin said.

Tuscola cross country coach Michael Rosenbaum had an idea of Hortin's potential before the season but even with the COVID-19 throwing the season into flux, he has been pleased with the dedication Hortin and the other freshman runners — Jackson Barrett and Will Foltz — have given to the team.

"I knew that (Josiah) was uber-talented because in his 7th grade year he broke five minutes in the mile and that's not bad," Rosenbaum said. "We had him this summer and he had a great summer and all our freshmen boys have a great work ethic. We give them marks to hit in practice and they hit them every time and then we feel like we need to lower them and they hit them again. We are starting to see it pay off on Saturdays.

"This summer we really didn't know if we were going to have a season but they all came to every workout and followed all the guidelines and I'm really proud with how they work this summer and kept a positive attitude. When they found out they had a season they were over the moon to get the chance to compete."