A running start: Tuscola cross country runner Josiah Hortin shines in freshman year

TUSCOLA — As the boys cross country runners navigated General Dacey Trail in Shelbyville on Saturday, spectators got a chance to see an early look at a runner who may dominate the Central Illinois Conference for years to come.
Tuscola's Josiah Hortin has run less than a handful of races in his freshman year for the Warriors, but he has quickly earned the reputation as a dangerous and powerful runner.
Two Saturdays ago at the Chrisman Cowchip Classic that brings together many ranked teams, including Class 1A state champions Monticello, Hortin finished 10th overall and was the fastest freshman competing.
On Saturday, Hortin wasn't able to catch Clinton senior Ethan Black for the victory, but his second-place finish time of 16:47 was a personal best time for Hortin.
"I think it was a pretty good race all around and there were lots of downhills and uphills and it was very challenging on the uphill part but I kept pushing. It was a tough race all around and there were a lot of kids that are pretty good out there that I tried to stay with the whole race," Hortin said. "I was trying to break 17 minutes today and I actually did it and I really surprised myself. It was a great race all around for me and I'm happy with what I did today."
Hortin has improved over each of his races this season, his times descending from 18:17 at the Judah Christian Quad meet to 17:32 at Chrisman to under 17 minutes on Saturday. The improvement has whetted his appetite for what could be next.
"I really think the sky's the limit as far as my improvement this year. At the rate I'm going, maybe 16:20 or 16:15 by the end of the season. I'm just trying to do anything I can to get better in a race," Hortin said.
Tuscola cross country coach Michael Rosenbaum had an idea of Hortin's potential before the season but even with the COVID-19 throwing the season into flux, he has been pleased with the dedication Hortin and the other freshman runners — Jackson Barrett and Will Foltz — have given to the team.
"I knew that (Josiah) was uber-talented because in his 7th grade year he broke five minutes in the mile and that's not bad," Rosenbaum said. "We had him this summer and he had a great summer and all our freshmen boys have a great work ethic. We give them marks to hit in practice and they hit them every time and then we feel like we need to lower them and they hit them again. We are starting to see it pay off on Saturdays.
"This summer we really didn't know if we were going to have a season but they all came to every workout and followed all the guidelines and I'm really proud with how they work this summer and kept a positive attitude. When they found out they had a season they were over the moon to get the chance to compete."
Barrett ran the second fastest Warriors time Saturday and at the Chrisman meet, he was the second fastest freshman runner behind Hortin. Combine that with the strong running from juniors Riley Nolan and Logan Wallace, and Tuscola could be a threat for the CIC championship.
"Josiah had an outstanding race today and I was over in the back of the course and I called our assistant coach and asked him what his first milesplit was and he said 5:15 and I thought to myself: Wow. (Josiah) was feeling it today and if he's doing that then you should just send him," Rosenbaum said. "With Josiah and Jackson, they have sort of grown into what they can be over the summer and now they are not afraid of competing against the older kids, which is nice to see."
In his short time competing, Hortin has embraced his role as a No. 1 runner.
"Being a freshman, I feel a little bit like I'm an underdog and a lot of people see my times and they expect me to come out and be fast and that is what I try to do every race," he said. "(Our team) has a really tight bond and we are running our best times. We are really focused and hopefully we can win conference and it would be a great achievement for the team. Right now, I'm really proud of our team. You can expect a lot from Tuscola this year."
