ALAH boys cross country team second at IHSA Class 1A State Meet

PEORIA — To blow off some steam before Saturday's Class 1A state boys cross country meet, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond coach Lyle Dorjahn took his team bowling on Friday.

The Knights discovered they weren't in any danger of bowling a 300 but the fun put them in a great position for a state championship the following day.

"I was looking for something to do around Peoria and (Monticello track coach Cullen Welter) recommended bowling and it kills an hour of the night," Dorjahn said. "They proved that they were better runners than bowlers but it served it's purpose in clearing our minds and it got them feeling good."

The next day, the Knights runners -- Logan Beckmier, Jace Green, Jacob Adcock, Lyle Adcock and Jacob Duzan -- were loose and setting personal records on their way way to a second-place finish overall.

"Logan ran a three-second PR (15:20) and Jace was down to 15:45. Both the Adcock brothers had never been under 16:00 minutes (15:54 and 15:58) before and they got that done today," Dorjahn said. "Our No. 5 runner (Duzan) ran almost a 40-second personal record today. He ran at 17:20 at regionals, which was a PR, and then he went 16:43 today."

Chicago Latin won the team competition with a score of 165, followed by ALAH at 172. Chicago DePaul College Prep was third (186), followed by Normal University (193), Rockford Christian (217). Monticello finished 10th (304) as a team, Shelbyville was 12th (337) and St. Teresa was 18th (420).

"To put this in perspective, losing to a team like Chicago Latin by seven is like losing by one point in double overtime in the state basketball tournament," Dorjahn said. "It was a pretty slim margin when there are 260 kids at the starting line and what they go through."

The Knight were second at last year's alternative state meet, the ShaZam XC Club Championships, and this year won its second consecutive sectional title at last Saturday's St. Teresa sectional. Saturday's result was the highest finish in program history at an IHSA state meet.

"They believed in themselves today and they knew they could do it. They were loose and I was just trying to stay out of the way," Dorjahn said. "I'm glad the Detweiller magic worked for us. It is a pretty big day in our little town. Now we have to figure out how to make a habit out of this."

In the Class 1A girls meet, Monticello finished sixth as a team with a team score of 209. Tolono Unity won the team title (126), followed by Winnebago (138), Eureka (157), St. Joseph-Ogden (167) and Aurora Rosary (167).

Sages junior Mabry Bruhn took home all-state honors, finishing ninth overall with a time of 17:56. She was joined by teammate Rachel Koon as an all-state runner with a time of 18:13, good for 13th place.

At the Class 2A girls meet, Mount Zion finished 12th as a team, led by Sofia Munoz, who finished 27th with a time of 18:16. Teammate Ashleigh Anderson was 32nd with a time of 18:22. Lincoln sophomore Becca Heitzig won all-state honors with a 10th place finish (17:43).

In the Class 2A boys meet, Mount Zion finished 22nd as a team with a score of 542. Mattoon's Brock Davee took home all-state honors with a 13th-place finish and a time of 15:13.

