AREA BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY COACH OF THE YEAR: Monticello's David Remmert has both the boys and girls running at their peak at state

Q: It sounds like the boys season had many challenges?

Remmert: Each week there was a different story with the boys team. Our No. 1 runner, Luke Sokolowski, landed on a rock and got a stress fracture in the first meet of the season. From that point, each week there was a different story line with our boys team. One week a runner had a hip flexor and another had a groin injury. Another had plantar fasciitis. It was such a roller coaster and I had no expectation on how we would end up but we got to the state meet and we were relatively healthy. They really brought it 100 percent when they had to.

Q: Is coaching both the boys and girls team a challenge? How do you get the teams to peak at the right time?

Remmert: I wouldn't say its really difficult because the two teams train together. I have them in training groups and there are boys running with the girls team and so it's not like I'm training them separately and they do mainly the same types of workouts. It's a little bit of a reduced workload for the girls and some of the younger boys.