AREA BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY COACH OF THE YEAR: Monticello's David Remmert has both the boys and girls running at their peak at state

MONTICELLO — Each season Monticello boys and girls cross country coach David Remmert has to do a balancing act to get the best out of each of his teams. In 2019, Remmert was nearly perfect as his boys team won its second state championship in program history and the girls finished in second place, matching the highest ever finish in program history. Remmert is also the H&R selection as Area Boys and Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year.
This is the second time Remmert has won both cross country awards simultaneously (the first time coming in 2017) and, in total, Remmert has been named Boys Coach of the Year five times (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019) and Girls Coach of the Year three times (2016, 2017, 2019).
Question: The girls team made a significant jump from last year's state meet. What was key in that improvement?
Remmert: I know it was going to be tough and I never considered ourselves the favorite. We were 13th a year ago and looking at the competition that was returning I just thought there was no way. I thought we are going to have to do something a little bit different to compete and we started to train a little bit harder and getting through those would help our confidence. They got to a very good place with each other, too.
Q: It sounds like the boys season had many challenges?
Remmert: Each week there was a different story with the boys team. Our No. 1 runner, Luke Sokolowski, landed on a rock and got a stress fracture in the first meet of the season. From that point, each week there was a different story line with our boys team. One week a runner had a hip flexor and another had a groin injury. Another had plantar fasciitis. It was such a roller coaster and I had no expectation on how we would end up but we got to the state meet and we were relatively healthy. They really brought it 100 percent when they had to.
Q: Is coaching both the boys and girls team a challenge? How do you get the teams to peak at the right time?
Remmert: I wouldn't say its really difficult because the two teams train together. I have them in training groups and there are boys running with the girls team and so it's not like I'm training them separately and they do mainly the same types of workouts. It's a little bit of a reduced workload for the girls and some of the younger boys.
Peaking at the same time is a little bit of an art more than a science. I have gotten to the point that I'm able to understand it a little better after so many years and sometimes it is a hit or miss thing. I don't taper their mileage a lot going into the state meet and we train pretty hard all the way through.
How has the overall level of cross country competition changed over the years?
On the girls side, I'll go back and look at the results after state and I will look at the (Class 1A) all-state cut off (the time of the 25th place runner), and this year it was 18:04, I believe. Just a few years ago it was 18:24, and so the times on the girls side are getting faster and faster every year, and I feel like there is a great compression — the top 25 times are tighter than they have been before. They are reaching levels on the girls side that they could complete very well at the 2A level.
