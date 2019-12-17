AREA BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Monticello's Luke Sokolowski from a cast to a state championship this season

"We always had that in mind," Sokolowski said. "We really didn't put too much pressure on ourselves to get there, but I know going into state we all thought we can do this and we ran with confidence as hard as we could.

"I see myself as a team leader and I try to steer them in the right direction and build up their confidence. When we were getting up the the line, I gave a little speech and I told them that if they did their best today that we could win."

That leadership role was exactly what Remmert wanted from Sokolowski.

"Luke's not super vocal and I would say there are others on the team that are move vocal, but what he has is credibility," Remmert said. "He is very passionate about the sport and coming off of the track season last year he gained a lot of credibility and people listened to him."

Sokolowski hopes to add the 800 and 3,200 meter events to his already strong 1,600 event resume in track. After having tasted gold in a team event he is thirsty for more.

"(Winning state) was really great and I felt that we did the best as a team that we could have and we achieved all our goals that we had this season," he said. "Looking back at it now, it makes me want to get out there and do it again if possible."