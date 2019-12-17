You are the owner of this article.
AREA BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Monticello's Luke Sokolowski from a cast to a state championship this season
MONTICELLO — In cross country, one misstep can throw off the entire season. 

Monticello runner Luke Sokolowski had one during his first meet in the fall, stepping on some uneven road that resulted in a stress fracture in his foot. 

Sokolowski, a junior, was coming off an impressive track season where he finished fifth in the 1,600 meters at the Class 1A state meet and hoped to keep that momentum into cross country season.

Instead, he ended up in a walking cast. 

"I was out for a month or so. I felt a little discouraged at first and I was unsure of myself when I started running again," Sokolowski said. "But I came back and really focused on the state meet the whole time. That's what really mattered. I tried to keep it locked in and once I got back, I built myself up again."

Sokolowski reestablished himself as the Sages' No. 1 runner and finished the season with a personal best time of 15:17 at the state meet, propelling the boys team to their second state championship in program history and making him the H&R Area Cross Country Runner of the Year. 

During his rehabilitation, Sokolowski kept active on a Peloton stationary bike that features a video screen and interactive classes with instructors.  

"I was on a Peloton and that's what I did for exercise. I felt like it gave me a good workout and it strengthened my legs," he said. "It doesn't replace running but it was definitively a good thing to do while I couldn't run. I did the (video) classes and those can be pretty rough and I was sweating a lot."

Although the injury wasn't season ending, Sokolowski was recovering right up to the state meet. 

"When you are recovering from an injury there is really nothing that compares to running because there are all these impact forces that are involved and it takes even longer when you get back to running again before you feel like you have your legs under you," Monticello boys and girls cross country coach David Remmert said. "It really took (Luke) all the way to the state meet to regain his fitness level."

Five of the seven Sages runners set personal records at the state meet and the top five — Sokolowski (15:17), Josh Baysore (15:32), Ed Mitchell (15:42), Morgan Dixon (15:52) and Jackson Grambart (15:55) — all had times under 16:00.

The Sages finished third at last year's state meet and pushing to the top this season was on the team's mind from the beginning. As the start of the state meet approached, Sokolowski used his role as team leader to bring everyone together for some final words of encouragement.

"We always had that in mind," Sokolowski said. "We really didn't put too much pressure on ourselves to get there, but I know going into state we all thought we can do this and we ran with confidence as hard as we could.

"I see myself as a team leader and I try to steer them in the right direction and build up their confidence. When we were getting up the the line, I gave a little speech and I told them that if they did their best today that we could win."

That leadership role was exactly what Remmert wanted from Sokolowski. 

"Luke's not super vocal and I would say there are others on the team that are move vocal, but what he has is credibility," Remmert said. "He is very passionate about the sport and coming off of the track season last year he gained a lot of credibility and people listened to him."

Sokolowski hopes to add the 800 and 3,200 meter events to his already strong 1,600 event resume in track. After having tasted gold in a team event he is thirsty for more.

"(Winning state) was really great and I felt that we did the best as a team that we could have and we achieved all our goals that we had this season," he said. "Looking back at it now, it makes me want to get out there and do it again if possible." 

PHOTOS: Local Cross County teams compete in Monticello

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Recent winners

2009 — Joe Fritzsche, Mount Zion

2010 — Michael Clevenger, MacArthur

2011 — Michael Clevenger, MacArthur

2012 — Riley McInerney, Charleston

2013 — Eric Ponder, Tuscola

2014 –– Eric Ponder, Tuscola

2015 –– Marcus Skinner, Shelbyville

2016 –– Logan Hall, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

2017 –– Logan Hall, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

2018 –– Garrett Dixon, Monticello

2019 –– Luke Sokolowski, Monticello

