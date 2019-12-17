AREA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Olney's Tatum David making history

OLNEY — It was a day that has changed Olney Richland County runner Tatum David’s life.

At the Class 2A girls state cross country meet in November, David won the state championship in historic fashion. Her time of 16:04 won by 29 seconds and it was the fastest time ever recorded by a freshman runner.

It was also the fastest time ever recorded by a girl in Class 2A and the fourth-fastest time ever run in IHSA state meet history regardless of class.

“It’s been really cool. I’ve gotten tons of congratulations and I’m really proud of myself for being able to do that," David said. "I’m so happy to have had such a good season. My strategy was to get out fast and then just to stay in the lead all the way. It ended up being an ideal race for me.”

David, the H&R Area Cross Country Runner of the Year, took advantage of the excellent weather conditions to run a near-perfect state race. David led from the start, running her first 800 meters in 2:21 and her first mile in 5:03. At that point, she had a 13-second lead that David extended to 26 seconds by the end of mile two, to put the race away.