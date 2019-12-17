AREA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Olney's Tatum David making history

OLNEY — It was a day that has changed Olney Richland County runner Tatum David’s life.
At the Class 2A girls state cross country meet in November, David won the state championship in historic fashion. Her time of 16:04 won by 29 seconds and it was the fastest time ever recorded by a freshman runner.
It was also the fastest time ever recorded by a girl in Class 2A and the fourth-fastest time ever run in IHSA state meet history regardless of class.
“It’s been really cool. I’ve gotten tons of congratulations and I’m really proud of myself for being able to do that," David said. "I’m so happy to have had such a good season. My strategy was to get out fast and then just to stay in the lead all the way. It ended up being an ideal race for me.”
David, the H&R Area Cross Country Runner of the Year, took advantage of the excellent weather conditions to run a near-perfect state race. David led from the start, running her first 800 meters in 2:21 and her first mile in 5:03. At that point, she had a 13-second lead that David extended to 26 seconds by the end of mile two, to put the race away.
“I was feeling good at the line and I felt good on my warmups. I did have some nerves and I wasn’t relaxed as I was for sectionals but I still felt good,” David said. “(State) was like a lot of my other races but I knew I was going to have some more competition.”
Olney girls cross country coach Denyse Eagleson got to see David’s work throughout the season first hand, making her success at state not a shock.
"(Tatum) left no stone un-turned as far as her planning, preparation and relentless work she has put into her training," Eagleson said. "So her finish at state was not a surprise, but something that really put us in awe when the task of winning was finally completed as she crossed the finish line. For me, it was an emotional relief combined with amazement and joy that it was over and she had won."
Following the race, David received a rousing welcome home from members of her community.
“That was neat to have. The fire trucks and police cars escorted me and some of my teammates that were there with us,” she said. “It was a total surprise and I did not see that coming.”
Excitement on Main St. in Olney as we welcome back the Girls 2A State Champion Tatum David & Boys 2A All-Stater Gavin Kirby! pic.twitter.com/Y4b5mUo3Dc— Chris Simpson (@chrisasimpson) November 10, 2019
Since her record-breaking state run, David has been fielding interest from Division I colleges and zig-zagging the nation competing in Nike and Foot Locker regional and national competitions, earning All-American status in both races. This past weekend, David finished 10th overall at the Football Locker National Championships in San Diego. Going up against the best cross country runners in the nation has been something David has enjoyed.
"There are a lot of top runners there and so it makes me a little more nervous because I will know that going into the race I will have competition, but I think it is a lot of fun to have people pushing me,” she said.
The Foot Locker Championship was David’s final cross country race of the year and she’s glad to have some time off before spring track preparation begins. For track season, David sees herself competing in four events — the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters — with her favorite event being the 1,600.
“I’m getting excited for track season. I’m ready since cross country season has been going on for so long and I’m ready for a break, but I’ve enjoyed all of it,” she said.
It is tantalizing to consider where David’s high school running career could go from here. Only two girls have won four consecutive cross country titles in Illinois history (Wheeling’s Dana Miroballi from 1984-1987 and Carthage’s Katelyn Bastert from 2003-2006), and with David’s dominating performance, who knows how far her times could drop?
“I think ahead sometimes but I have to set my mind to the training I have for that day and I take it day-by-day leading up to that race and once I’m done with that race, I think my strategy for the next one,” David said.
