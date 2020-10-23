Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Layton Hall is forging his own path in his final cross country races

ARTHUR — The 2019 cross country postseason was a mixed bag for the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (ALAH) boys cross country team.

The Knights grabbed their first boys regional title in program history and their No. 1 runner, Layton Hall, was regional champion with a time of 15:29.

But at the sectionals, ALAH missed moving on to the state tournament as a team by just 15 points. And after a strong start at Detweiler Park in the state meet, Hall faded at the end.

"Going into (state), I was ranked to finish in the top five and I was sitting pretty good throughout the whole race and I was about 10th, but in the last half mile my body just gave out on me and I didn't have what it took to finish," Hall said. "I did not finish too well."

Thinking about that last race of the season motivated Hall's training in the offseason and through the COVID-19 pandemic. He ran his personal best of 14:53 to win the Saber Corn Invitational at his first meet of his senior season.

"I came out really strong after the really bad finish to my junior season and I think the anger carried over and I was sub-15 for the first time in my career," Hall said. "I'm trying to redeem myself in the postseason over these next couple weeks and I will give it all I've got."