Behind senior Josh Baysore, Monticello’s boys cross country team healing and improving

MONTICELLO — As the postseason approaches for Monticello’s boys cross country team, the season has not gone the way the defending Class 1A state champions expected.
With the prospects of a season uncertain in the summer and the championship series schedule unresolved as the season inched closer, several Sages runners decided not to return to the team.
“I think a lot of it had to do with COVID and the situation with no promise of having a state meet and I think for some of them, this is a part of it is the ongoing consequences of the whole COVID crisis,” Remmert said. “When you isolate teenagers, as with what happened back in March, I think there's a tendency that their emotional health does not go very well. (The team) has rebounded quite a bit but when you go six months without any cohesiveness on your team, you can tell it when you get back. It is the unintended consequence of dealing with this disease.”
Senior Josh Baysore is the highest finishing runner at state (28th) returning from last year’s team, and he has finally been able to return to form after battling a nagging ankle injury since the winter.
“This is really the first time that I have been able to get real training for any extended period of time in the season. I had a long stretch of not getting much done,” Baysore said. “I really think personally, my season has gone better than I thought it would be with me missing six months. I really wasn't expecting much but I'm back into the (15 minute mark) so I am happy with where my season’s at right now.”
Baysore ran 15:45 at the Olympia Invite last weekend for a third-place finish and his teammate Jackson Grambart was a half second behind in fourth place.
“(Josh and Jackson) are both running really well. Josh is getting to a point where his training is going smoothly and he is more consistent. He is dropping his time down almost every week,” Remmert said. “Now that we are coming back and training healthy, things are coming together really, really well. The boys team is picking up steam and I think we're in a good place right now.”
As a senior leader, Baysore said he's pleased with how the team has responded to this unusual season.
“I think it has been really great to see since we're missing pieces from our core that everyone did come together this year and we've all been out here supporting each other,” Baysore said. “We are still functioning as a unit and as a team and also friends out here. It has gone really well with what we're working with and I think we've been getting stronger as we've been going through the season and I think we're going to get better as we go along.”
