Caleb Kernaghan leads a young St. Teresa boys cross country team into the future

“I wanted to go out and stick with the front pack and try to cut the corners as much as I can and not run extra and do my best,” Kernaghan said. “As far as goals, I was trying to break 17 but I didn't quite get there. It was about as fast as I've been so far this year but compared to last year I'm doing pretty decent early on."

Said Vohland of his team's performance: "I think our guys times were pretty good. Caleb’s time was very good and Cameron broke 18 minutes (17:56), so we're excited about that. I hope by the time (Caleb) gets to the conference meet he is more in touch with (Black and Hortin) if possible. That's what we'd like to see."

With such a young team, the leadership role has come to Caleb, whose expectations for the team are realistic — it's all about the future.

"I have tried to embrace the role as team leader and it isn't too hard and they all kind of listen to me. We're all good friends and we stick together and hang outside of school. We are all pretty much good kids — we get done what we need to get done," Caleb said. "I think our team has been improving really well we have a lot of new kids this year too so we are still pretty young and we are mainly sophomores and freshmen. I think in the next two years we might be able to do something."