Caleb Kernaghan leads a young St. Teresa boys cross country team into the future

DECATUR — For St. Teresa cross country runner Caleb Kernaghan, his love of running is pretty straight forward.
"I like the competition aspect of it and I like the team we have going and the friends you make along the way," Kernaghan said.
But the 2020 season has put up barriers for Kernaghan to do what he loves. The COVID-19 pandemic stopped a promising Bulldogs' 4x800 relay team last spring.
"I was really bummed out when we found out that track was going to be canceled and I was just hoping that we would be able to come out here and compete and try our best," he said. "The 4x800 team, we were able to get to go to indoor state and I hoped to be able to go for outdoors too, but sadly our season got cut short."
Kernaghan, a sophomore, is the Bulldogs' No. 1 runner on a cross country squad that has grown by leaps and bounds over the past two seasons.
“Ten is tied for the most runners that I've ever had, so we are happy with that,” St. Teresa cross country coach Todd Vohland said of his young team. “We have 19 boys and girls and I think 10 of them have never run cross-country before. With a school of 220 students, we're all right with that.”
Three of those 10 boys running for the Bulldogs share the same last name. Caleb’s twin brothers, Cameron and Carson Kernaghan, are also running this season. Caleb and Cameron competed together last year while Carson was on the football team.
“Since football is not until the spring and and he wanted to do a non-contact sport, Carson joined. He ran in grade school and I think he really likes it and I think he'll do pretty well,” Caleb said. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement in him and I think he has dropped two minutes since his first race this year. I think he could be our third or second runner by the end of the year.”
The competition between brothers could benefit the Bulldogs as the Central Illinois Conference meet approaches in less than a month in this abbreviated season.
“I think they are competitive and I don't think Cameron accepts being behind Caleb. Carson could be really good to use as he is figuring it all out. It is a friendly (rivalry),” Vohland said.
Caleb got to see the top CIC competition first hand last Saturday at the Shelbyville Invite that had conference rivals Shelbyville, Clinton and Tuscola in attendance. Clinton’s Ethan Black and Tuscola’s Josiah Hortin were No. 1 and 2 as Kernaghan placed fifth with a time of 17:13, that was one second off his personal best.
“I wanted to go out and stick with the front pack and try to cut the corners as much as I can and not run extra and do my best,” Kernaghan said. “As far as goals, I was trying to break 17 but I didn't quite get there. It was about as fast as I've been so far this year but compared to last year I'm doing pretty decent early on."
Said Vohland of his team's performance: "I think our guys times were pretty good. Caleb’s time was very good and Cameron broke 18 minutes (17:56), so we're excited about that. I hope by the time (Caleb) gets to the conference meet he is more in touch with (Black and Hortin) if possible. That's what we'd like to see."
With such a young team, the leadership role has come to Caleb, whose expectations for the team are realistic — it's all about the future.
"I have tried to embrace the role as team leader and it isn't too hard and they all kind of listen to me. We're all good friends and we stick together and hang outside of school. We are all pretty much good kids — we get done what we need to get done," Caleb said. "I think our team has been improving really well we have a lot of new kids this year too so we are still pretty young and we are mainly sophomores and freshmen. I think in the next two years we might be able to do something."
